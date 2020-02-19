Doc Savage is finally happening, but as a TV series instead of a movie. For years, Sony has been trying to adapt the classic pulp character as a movie, but plans have shifted and the project will now be moving to the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has partnered with Original Film and Conde Nast Entertainment for the series. Unfortunately, with the shift, it most likely means Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won't be starring.

According to a new report, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film are set to executive produce the Doc Savage TV show. Oren Katzeff and Jon Koa are also on board to produce. There is no word yet on where the project will end up, be it on a streaming service or cable network. Moritz is known best as the producer behind the Fast and Furious franchise. He also has experience bringing source material from the page to TV, as he's produced The Boys, Preacher and Happy! A brief logline for the series has been provided as well, which reads as follows.

"The scripted series will chronicle his adventures, featuring rampaging dinosaurs, secret societies led by dastardly villains, fantastic gadgets and weapons, death-dealing traps, hair-raising escapes, and plots to rule the earth."

Created by Henry W. Ralston and John L. Nanovic of Street & Smith Publications, Doc Savage traces his roots back to the 1930s. The character, whose real name is Clark Savage Jr, is a physician, scientist, adventurer, detective, inventor, explorer, researcher. His stories were originally published in pulp magazines throughout the 30s and 40s. The character has also appeared in radio shows, comic books and movies, including 1975's Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze. Many of the tales from his early years were collected in books that went on to sell more than 20 million copies.

Prior to the project shifting directions, it was looked at as a blockbuster movie franchise. Shane Black (Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys) was on board to write and direct the adaptation. At one point, Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame) was eyed to star. But in 2016, Dwayne Johnson signed on to star, coming off of hits like Furious 7 and San Andreas. However, in 2018, Johnson revealed that the project ran into some business affairs issues, which got in the way. The wrestler-turned-actor almost certainly will not be logistically able to make the TV show work.

Dwayne Johnson has become one of the busiest men in Hollywood. He's currently filming Netflix's Red Notice and will move right into his long-gestating DC Comics adaptation Black Adam. Plus, he's probably going to be back for Hobbs & Shaw 2, and maybe even Fast & Furious 10. Point being, it would be tough to fit a TV show in his busy schedule. With that, some other actor will have the opportunity to suit up as the pulp hero. This news comes to us via Deadline.