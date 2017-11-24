If we ever get to see Doctor Doom again on the big screen, we now have a pretty solid candidate to play the part. Ben Mendelsohn, the man behind Orson Krennick in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has made it clear he would love to play Victor Von Doom, given the chance. We already know he can play a solid bad guy, and Doctor Doom is among the best of Marvel's bad guys. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"Doctor Doom is the greatest comic character of all time. That's a great role. The thing that's appealing about Victor is the damage and trauma, the loss of the family, the wrong done to him and then the takeover, the revenge, and then the protectiveness of Latveria wrapped in that Cold War vibe. There's something about the combination of that. What actually makes him great is his caring bit."

Quite often, actors have some sort of basic answer when asked about playing characters in comic book movies and TV shows, since superhero stuff is so big right now in Hollywood. But Ben Mendelsohn offered this up as a "dream role" and seems to have done his homework. This wasn't just an off-the-cuff answer to satisfy an interviewer. He clearly really wants to play Doctor Doom, which is a character that has yet to really get his due in a movie. Since he's one of the greatest villains in comic book history, that's a shame. Mendelsohn definitely seems like the kind of guy who could change that and he's up to the challenge.

Julian McMahon played the part of Doctor Doom in 2005's Fantastic Four and, to say the least, it missed mark. More recently, Toby Kebbell got the chance to bring Victor Von Doom to life in 2015's Fantastic Four reboot. The movie was ripped to shreds by critics, but Kebbell did the best he could with the material he was given. Still, even with a talented actor playing the part, Doctor Doom was still botched pretty badly. However, there's a chance for redemption coming down the pipeline in the relatively near future. Assuming Fox moves ahead with one of their in-development projects.

During the summer, it was revealed that Noah Hawley (Fargo) is working on a Doctor Doom movie for Fox. Details on the project are incredibly scarce at the moment, but that would present Ben Mendelsohn with an opportunity to play the part. Though, he may be a little too busy playing the lead villain in Captain Marvel, depending on when (and if) this Doctor Doom movie actually gets off the ground. Either way, it's hard to think of anyone more suited for the role of Doctor Doom. For more with Ben Mendelsohn, you can listen to the latest episode of MTV's Happy Sad Confused Podcast.