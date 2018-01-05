It looks like the Doctor Doom movie may still be happening, despite the recent Disney/Fox merger. In one of the biggest shake-ups in the history of the entertainment industry, it was recently announced that Disney is purchasing most of 21st Century Fox, which includes 20th Century Fox and, with that, the X-Men and Fantastic Four properties will (eventually) be under the control of Disney and Marvel Studios. That's left the fate of many projects in question, but Noah Hawley says it's "business as usual."

Noah Hawley, the man responsible for the X-Men series Legion on FX, announced over last summer at San Diego Comic-Con that he was working on a Doctor Doom movie. Details on the project have been scarce, but with the Disney purchase of Fox, it's one of the projects that seemed like it would possibly not make its way much further in the development process. However, in a recent interview, he reveals that he hasn't had any conversations specifically relating to the merger, meaning the movie appears to be moving ahead as planned. At least for now. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I haven't had a single conversation yet about Doom in the context of the merger. On some level, we're still looking at a period of time, probably a year, at the least, for this whole thing to go through. Who knows, corporately, what conversations will be had, but certainly, until it goes through, it's not a legal thing. I don't know. I've been waiting for the phone to ring to see if anyone is gonna have an opinion. Otherwise, it's just business as usual for me."

This still doesn't give us much in the way of knowing how far along this Doctor Doom movie is, or how it will fit in with other Fox superhero franchises, as he's the main adversary of the Fantastic Four. Despite that, it sounds like Noah Hawley is still writing, and possibly directing this thing. But that raises some bigger questions about this merger.

Fox has plenty of superhero movies in development and, as Noah Hawley points out, this merger isn't likely to actually take effect until at least a year from now. That means, for now, Fox is continuing to develop projects as they've always done. So movies like X-Force, Deadpool 3 and yes, this Doctor Doom movie are still sitting on the backburner. Perhaps Kevin Feige and Disney's Bob Iger will meet with some people at Fox at some point to has this all out, so that the X-Men and Fantastic Four can more smoothly be absorbed into the MCU in the future.

Noah Hawley is currently working on Legion season 2 and will need to finish that up before he can very seriously get to work on this Doctor Doom movie. Depending on how long the development process takes, we could be into the Disney era of the X-Men and Fantastic Four movies. So, even though he says to Collider it's business as usual, will Disney really want to make this kind of movie if it comes to that?