The future of the Fantastic Four remains mysterious. We know for sure that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is now officially in control of the property, as well as the X-Men, following Disney's $71.3 billion merger with Fox earlier this year. Feige announced a reboot of the franchise during the studio's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but it's not going to happen for a while. That leaves an interesting, lingering question; what of Noah Hawley's Doctor Doom movie? The simple answer, for the time being, is it's not dead yet.

A little background on this one. Noah Hawley, the creator behind shows like Fargo and Legion, announced two years ago at SDCC that he was penning a Doctor Doom movie for 20th Century Fox, long before the merger took place. Cut to now and Disney is rethinking its strategy with Fox titles moving forward, having recently axed almost all of the studio's production slate that was in the works prior to the merger.

With that in mind, it's a bit surprising to learn that this particular movie isn't yet on the chopping block. Noah Hawley, in a recent interview, was asked about the status of the project and revealed he's done with the script. After taking some time off, he's going to take it upon himself to push Marvel to allow him to make it. Here's what Hawley had to say about it.

"I mean, where it stands is now that the movie is done and Legion is done and I've taken a little time off because someone told me there was this word 'vacation,' which means you don't work, which sounded really interesting to me. But you know, I need to circle back to them and announce that I would love to make it and figure out if that's something that is possible. Whether or not they already have a plan in place for what to do with those characters or whether they're open to my kind of vision for what to do with those characters. But it's sort of on me right now to go push them, which I will do as soon as I come up for air."

There are some interesting layers here to dig into. For one, Dark Phoenix, the final, proper X-Men movie made by Fox, which was released by Disney, tanked in a big, bad way at the box office. The New Mutants, a horror-themed X-Men spin-off, has been sitting on a shelf and Disney seems unsure of what to do with it. Meanwhile, the most recent Fantastic Four movie, released in 2015, tanked critically and commercially. So Disney doesn't have a lot of reason to think anything developed under Fox's watch is a good idea.

That said, Noah Hawley has proven his worth as a creator. Plus, doing a Doctor Doom solo movie could be a unique way to introduce the villain, and possibly the Fantastic Four, into the MCU. It's perhaps going to be a matter of just how convincing Hawley can be if/when he gets to sit down with Kevin Feige. This news comes to us via Deadline.