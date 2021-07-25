The long awaited Black Adam movie﻿ is coming relatively soon. Pierce Brosnan, widely known for playing ﻿James Bond﻿ across multiple films, will play the role of Dr. Fate, one of DC's most powerful sorcerers. He is a member of the superhero team, the Justice Society of America. Along with other heroes, Dr. Fate will be brought in to help stop Black Adam after the anti-hero/villain's 5000 year imprisonment. Concept art for the movie has been unveiled, but little information has been revealed so far. While some might have expected his costume to be practical, it will instead be ﻿brought to the big screen via motion capture. The news of the production comes from Brosnan himself, discussing the costume, among other tidbits with his son on Twitter.

“This is such a big movie so the schedule is changing….I do have to put the motion capture suit on…” - @PierceBrosnan talks about the scheduling of ‘Black Adam’ and Doctor Fate’s costume with his son for @people. pic.twitter.com/D7Lqk8FBAy — Black Adam Updates (@blackadamnews) June 19, 2021

Some welcome the idea of having a costume be entirely digital. Others may think the costume should exist in real life. Those thoughts don't change the fact that the suit will be motion capture. Pierce Brosnan spoke in a recent interview with People, where he said, "I do have to put the motion capture suit on, which is an acting challenge in itself, but lucky I was brought up in the theater, so I know how to get into tights."﻿

Motion capture is a tool becoming more common in comic book movie adaptations. Sometimes it turns out for the better. Often, behind the scenes looks into MCU films show many actors in the suits. It is probably more likely to see Marvel cast members in motion capture costumes than practical ones.

The majority of Marvel suits have turned-out well when it is brought to theaters. Not every instance of motion capture looks good, though. A highlight of that is the infamous ﻿Green Lantern﻿ costume. Even Ryan Reynolds, who played the character, has repeatedly mocked the digital effects.

Hopefully, the Doctor Fate outfit looks exceptional when it shows up on the big screen. The superhero has arguably one of the coolest looking costumes in all of comics. ﻿

For those who don't know, Dr. Fate is similar to Marvel's Dr. Strange. However, it must be noted that Dr. Fate appeared first in 1940. Dr. Strange on the other hand, showed up 23 years later in 1963. The DC character has made previous small screen appearances in ﻿Smallville, Justice League Unlimited, ﻿and a notable presence on ﻿Young Justice.﻿ His upcoming role will be the first appearance in a live action film. In the comic books, Dr. Fate is described as "a powerful sorcerer and agent for the Lords of Order who fights evil alongside his wife Inza. His amulet, cloak, and helmet are creations of the ancient Nabu who acts as his mentor and spiritual guide. He is a founding member of the Justice Society of America." ﻿

"While exploring the Valley of Ur in Mesopotamia with his archeologist father in the 1920s, Kent Nelson unleashed Nabu, an ancient immortal from the planet Cilia who had been in suspended animation for thousands of years. This accidentally killed Kent's father, but he gained a surrogate dad in Nabu, who decided to mentor the young boy in the secrets of the universe, giving him incredible powers through total molecular control and taking his grief away from him."

The previously mentioned powers transformed Nelson into Dr. Fate. He subsequently became one of the most powerful characters in the DC universe. While others would take on the role of the superhero, Kent Nelson is the first and most popular character to inhabit the mantle. He is a member of the Justice Society of America, the first superhero team in comic books. The original roster included, Batman, Superman, the original Flash, Jay Garrick, the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott, DC's Sandman, and Housman, who is getting his own film in the future. In ﻿Black Adam﻿ the group will consist of Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. They will face off against the titular Black Adam, who will be played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The project is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. In the comics, Black Adam is the arch enemy of Shazam. The two characters will crossover in the third ﻿Shazam ﻿movie. ﻿Black Adam﻿ will come exclusively to theaters on July 29, 2022.