The runtime for Doctor Sleep has been revealed and it's even longer than its predecessor, The Shining. Warner Bros. has been doing very well with Stephen King adaptations as of late, thanks to IT and IT Chapter Two, so they decided to roll the dice and make a sequel to one of the most heralded horror movies of all time. And they didn't skimp either, as the movie is going to be just over two and a half hours of horror goodness.

According to the official listing on the websites for several major theater chains, Doctor Sleep is going to run 2 hours and 32 minutes. That puts it just over the 2 hours and 26 minutes of Stanley Kubrick's 1980 classic The Shining. It's right in the same ballpark. Does that tell us much? Not really, but it means director Mike Flanagan didn't have a shortage of footage or material to work with. But a runtime alone, in this case, doesn't seem to be any sort of indicator of what to expect, beyond possibly having to consider a pee break.

Doctor Sleep is based on Stephen King's 2013 novel of the same name. The book itself isn't terribly well regarded, but Mike Flanagan has proved that he knows how to adapt potentially rich source material for the screen before, as the director of Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House. Flanagan also previously brought King's Gerald's Game to the screen for Netflix, which proved to be a critically-heralded adaptation of a book that had previously been deemed unadaptable. Point being, if anyone can turn this into a worthy sequel to The Shining, Flanagan seems highly qualified to do so.

Related: New Doctor Sleep Teaser Goes Full Shining, Final Trailer Coming Sunday

In Doctor Sleep, Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor}), now "Dan" Torrance, has found a bit of peace if his life following the events at the Overlook Hotel all those many years ago. His peace is interrupted when he encounters Abra (Kyliegh Curran), a teenager who shares his same unique ability to "shine." Abara seeks Dan out, recognizing they share this bond. She's desperate for help as the evil Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) and her followers, known as The True Knot, are after her. This group feeds on the shine of innocents as they seek immortality. Dan and Abra then find themselves in a life-or-death battle against Rose and The True Knot.

The rest of the cast includes Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis. Stephen King is as big as he's ever been, if not much bigger, in the entertainment landscape right now. Even so, this feels like a risky move. Though, the upside, if they pull it off, is potentially huge. We'll have to see if Mike Flanagan has a little more magic in the tank. Though, it is worth noting Warner Bros. did move the release date up by two months at one point, which is a good sign. Doctor Sleep hits theaters on November 8. This news comes to us via AMC.