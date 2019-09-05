A brand new teaser for Doctor Sleep has arrived, bringing with it the news that the final trailer for the Stephen King adaptation is coming our way Sunday. This is one of the more fascinating projects coming our way before the end of the year, as it serves as a sequel to The Shining, one of the most beloved works in all of horror, be it King's novel or Stanley Kubrick's legendary movie. Those who are excited to find out what such a thing looks like will get a glimpse in just a couple of days.

The new teaser gives us just six seconds worth of footage. We see the face of an adult Danny Torrence (or "Dan Torrence," as has been put forth in the marketing) portrayed by Ewan McGregor. We then get a ton of very brief flashes of various images from the movie, which are intriguing. Even in this brief clip, they lean heavily on The Shining connections, as that's the angle that will surely get the most meat in seats. The caption provided with the teaser, which reads as follows, is the most exciting part for horror fans.

"The world will shine again. Final trailer coming Sunday. #DoctorSleepMovie"

We were previously treated to a teaser trailer which puts this project on a lot of people's radar. Director Mike Flanagan, who previously helmed movies such as Oculus and Gerald's Game, another Stephen King adaptation, as well as Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, is in the director's chair. He's adapting King's 2013 novel of the same name. Flanagan previously suggested he's trying to tackle this as both a sequel to the original book, as well as Kubrick's movie, which King is famously not fond of.

Doctor Sleep centers on an adult Danny Torrance who managed to find at least a little bit of peace following the horrific events he endured at the Overlook Hotel as a boy. But that peace is broken when he encounters Abra, a teenager with her own ability to "shine." She recognizes Dan shares this power and seeks him out, desperate for his help, as the evil Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, are after her. This group feeds off the shine of innocents, seeking immortality. Dan and Abra then find themselves in a life-or-death battle against Rose and her followers.

The cast includes Kyleigh Curran as Abra in her feature debut, as well as Mission: Impossible - Fallout and The Greatest Showman star Rebecca Ferguson as Rose the Hat. Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis round out the ensemble. We'll be sure to bring the new trailer your way once it drops on Sunday. In the meantime, be sure to check out the brief teaser from the Doctor Sleep Twitter

Account below. Doctor Sleep is set to arrive in theaters on November 8.

