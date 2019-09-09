The final Doctor Sleep trailer has arrived and it brings us to familiar territory. The latest look at the movie was teased earlier this week with a brief trailer. Doctor Sleep is based on Stephen King's recent sequel to the iconic The Shining and follows the grown-up Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) as he tries to live with the blessing and curse of Shining. From the look of things, horror fans are going to be very excited by what they see on the big screen at the beginning of November.

The new Doctor Sleep trailer mostly plays off of nostalgia, which is currently a big business. The Overlook Hotel is prominently on display, and that is worth the price of admission alone. There's also shots of twins, a young version of Danny on his iconic Big Wheel, and blood spilling out of an elevator door. We're in some very familiar territory here, but with a new spin. It's going to be interesting to see how director Mike Flanagan was able to take everything and tie it together to make something new.

Doctor Sleep is set several decades after the events of The Shining and combines elements of the 1977 novel and its 1980 big screen adaptation of the same name directed by Stanley Kubrick. In addition to directing the movie, Mike Flanagan also wrote it. Flanagan is no stranger to working on Stephen King adaptations. The director took on Gerald's Game before taking on his latest endeavor. With that being said, it's looking like Doctor Sleep could end up being his biggest project to date.

Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor as Dan Torrance, a man with psychic powers who struggles with alcoholism. In addition, the movie also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe, and Cliff Curtis. Warner Bros. first started developing the movie right after Stephen King released his book in 2013. Writer/producer Akiva Goldsman wrote the original script early on, but it was later scrapped when Mike Flanagan jumped on board. Production took place in Georgia during September 2018 and lasted until December.

Doctor Sleep hits theaters on November 8th. The movie is an adaptation of Stephen King's source material, but there are some twists to give it a unique spin. Mike Flanagan says, "It is an adaptation of the novel Doctor Sleep, which is Stephen King's sequel to his novel, The Shining." Flanagan went on to say, "But this also exists very much in the same cinematic universe that Kubrick established in his adaptation of The Shining." This has made the upcoming movie very alluring to horror fans who aren't quite sure what to make of the movie just yet. Thankfully, the latest trailer goes a little deeper and provides some extra clues as to where Flanagan is taking King's story. You can watch the final trailer for Doctor Sleep below, thanks to the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube account.