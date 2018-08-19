If Doctor Strange 2 ends up happening, it looks like Benedict Cumberbatch will be making a lot more money this time around. Another standalone Stephen Strange movie has been on the minds of fans for months, but Infinity War really added to the excitement of what could happen in another Doctor Strange installment. Cumberbatch's witty banter and chemistry with the rest of the cast, especially with Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland, has made Strange even more of a fan-favorite character than ever before.

A new rumor suggests that Marvel Studios and Benedict Cumberbatch are in the middle of renegotiating his contract for Doctor Strange 2. If this rumor is to be believed, Cumberbatch will make $5 million more than he did for Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War, and Avengers 4. Cumberbatch reportedly made $4.2 million for the aforementioned films and is set to earn a total of $9.6 million when all is said and done.

The rumor also states that Doctor Strange 2 is set to begin filming in the spring 2019. This could mean that the sequel is the unnamed Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 movie that has been rumored to start production in June 2019. But, again, Doctor Strange 2 has yet to be officially announced by Marvel Studios. Scott Derrickson, who directed the first Strange movie, has teased a sequel over the past few months and Benedict Cumberbatch has claimed that he doesn't know if the movie will end up happening or not.

There has been speculation over the last few weeks that Doctor Strange 2 could be taking the production slot of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 while Marvel looks for a new director to take on the third installment. Disney famously severed ties with James Gunn, which has caused a wave of controversy and mystery surrounding the film and the future of the Guardians. It had been previously reported that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was going to begin shooting in early 2019, but that obviously is not the case any longer. With that being said, Doctor Strange 2 could be officially announced within the coming weeks.

The unnamed Phase 4 project has also been heavily rumored to be the standalone Black Widow movie since it is a lot further along than anything else in the Marvel pipeline. Regardless, we have a bit of a wait before any news is discussed. For now, we can look forward to seeing Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the upcoming Avengers 4. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of what Strange saw when he went into the future during Infinity War, to see that one chance where the Avengers were able to triumph over Thanos. The news about Benedict Cumberbatch's raise for Doctor Strange 2 was first reported by The Mirror U.K.