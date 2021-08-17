Benedict Cumberbatch will soon be hurled into the madness of the Marvel multiverse in upcoming Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the actor has now heaped praise onto director Sam Raimi. Though he remained tight-lipped when it comes to any potential spoilers, Cumberbatch was able to tease the scope suggested by the movie's title.

"I will say, Sam Raimi is a master of this genre and yet his presence, his friendship, his directing, all of it, he was just really, really brilliant, and an amazing, amazing cast of returning regulars, and... that's all I can say, cause that could get me into trouble. It's pretty bonkers, I will say the clue is in the title, it is the Multiverse of Madness, it's pretty far out."

While the MCU sequel was initially due to be helmed by Doctor Strange director and co-writer Scott Derrickson, things ultimately fell through, with horror maestro and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi stepping in. Clearly, Cumberbatch has no qualms with this director change, with the actor seemingly enjoying every facet of working with Raimi.

The MCU is often criticized for creating movies that all look like they've been processed on the same conveyer belt, but surely, if anyone can, a filmmaker as unique as Sam Raimi will be able to put his own stamp on this Marvel outing. That is a sentiment certainly shared by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. "Everything we do at Marvel Studios is from the point of view of the audience, and how do we make the audience feel one way, or how do we evoke an emotion out of an audience?" he explained previously. "I really feel like I learned that from watching Sam on the Spider-Man movies," Kevin Feige told Rotten Tomatoes of the Sony Pictures production. "I was just very lucky to be there working for the former head of Marvel Studios, Avi Arad, and just watching. Watching Avi, watching Laura Ziskin, the producer of that, watching Amy Pascal, who ran the studio at the time, and particularly Sam Raimi put those movies together."

"So now, being in a position that Sam is back in the Marvel universe and working for us on Doctor Strange, which aside from Spider-Man - both Steve Ditko co-creations - was his favorite character, is really quite remarkable and full circle for me personally from my journey at Marvel," Feige continued. "But really, it's just exciting to get to watch Sam work again and to see Sam Raimi put his Sam Raimi stamp on Doctor Strange, on the Multiverse, on Marvel."

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will continue the adventures of Master of the Mystic Arts Dr. Stephen Strange, hurling him into the multiverse that was spawned during the finale of Disney+ series, Loki.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for release in the United States on March 25, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.