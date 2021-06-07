Some newly released official artwork for Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness offers our first comics-inspired look at the movie's protagonists, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Wong and newcomer America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. The artwork was reportedly given as a gift to the Marvel installment's cast and crew. And it comes in the guise of a Marvel Comics cover from the '60s or '70s.

As well as giving us our first exciting look at the superhero foursome together, the artwork teases new costumes for Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, who only recently received new duds during the finale of the critically acclaimed Disney+ series, WandaVision. Strange's new costume looks to be the most comic book accurate we've seen so far for the Sorcerer Supreme, who it seems will somehow still wield the Eye of Agamotto.

The art also seemingly gives us our first clue as to how the team will travel through alternate dimensions, with the star-shaped portal suggesting that it will indeed be down to America Chavez's powers, as theorized by many since her inclusion in Doctor Strange 2. Known by the title Miss America, Chavez possesses superhuman strength and durability, and the power of flight, as well as having the power to kick open star-shaped holes in reality, allowing her to travel through the multiverse and into other realities.

While specific plot details are largely unknown, clues much likes this one are slowly being revealed, teasing the direction of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie will quite clearly introduce audiences to a previously unexplored side of the MCU, the multiverse. Though the villain remains a mystery, no doubt Wanda's realization that her powers are indeed magic based, and her emergence as The Scarlet Witch, will force Strange to get involved with the former Avenger.

Olsen recently teased the emergence of a new power for Wanda saying, "She has a few fun powers. You know, telekinesis, she can travel between universes..." Considering that Doctor Strange is tasked with protecting the universe, it's unlikely he would be able to just let this stand should Wanda start exploring the multiverse haphazardly and will perhaps call on Miss America to assist him in tracking her down.

Due to be directed by Spider-Man's Sam Raimi after director Scott Derickson dropped out over creative differences, it was revealed recently by screenwriter Michael Waldron that the creative team had to start "from scratch" after the director change, before comparing the Sorcerer Supreme to one of cinema's most intrepid heroes. "[Doctor Strange is] Indiana Jones in a cloak to me," he said. "He's a hero who can take a punch.

That's what made those Harrison Ford heroes so great. Those guys get their asses kicked. Look at Stephen Strange in the first movie. He's really getting beat up but he's very capable and everything. I can tell you that it's a ride...very Sam Raimi. The film is incredibly visually thrilling. John Mathieson, our D.P., who shot Gladiator and Logan-I think the look of it is going to be unlike anything you've seen in the MCU before."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 25, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Twitter user Adam Khan.