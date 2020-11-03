Principal photography on Doctor Strange 2 or, to call it by its official name, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is set to begin very soon, with the movie's crew having begun to arrive in London ahead of filming. Stunt performer CC Ice, who has performed as both Scarlet Witch and Black Widow, recently shared an imagine to social media revealing that she has now entered an isolation bubble in preparation.

@MsLizzieHill cc lizzies stunt double has arrived in England. Can tell by the look of it and the car steering wheel is on the right. Possibly for dr strange? pic.twitter.com/veCj14Z1Up — ᱬ Scarlet Witch ᱬ 🍓 (@WandasBoobs) November 1, 2020

CC Ice has collaborated with Marvel many times throughout the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the talented performer plying her trade in the likes of Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok. Ice then became Elizabeth Olsen's stunt double for both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and will reprise the role in the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision as well as Doctor Strange 2.

With the United Kingdom set to be put under new restrictions towards the end of the week, many are wondering what will happen to ongoing movie productions such as The Batman. Well, it sounds like there won't be any further delays where the Dark Knight is concerned, with large-scale ongoings such as movie filming being allowed to continue. However, the government has warned that it is proceeding with caution in this regard.

Despite parts of the United Kingdom once again going into lockdown, the government has assured that large scale goings on such as movie productions will not be affected. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden took to social media to provide some clarification to the recent announcement saying, "As the Prime Minister has just confirmed we will be taking additional restrictions from Thursday. We understand the anxiety & impact these will have, and will ensure they last not a day longer than necessary. The changes mean people should WFH [work from home] where possible. But where this is not possible, travel to a place of work will be permitted - e.g. this includes (but not exhaustive) elite sport played behind closed doors, film & tv production, telecoms workers."

As is now the procedure, Ice and the rest of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast and crew will need to arrive at least two weeks before beginning work on the movie in order to isolate themselves and thus ensure they are healthy and ready to head to set.

Doctor Strange 2 will see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise the role of the Master of the Mystic Arts, with Chiwetel Ejiofor also set to return as friend-turned-enemy, Karl Mordo. While it was expected that director Scott Derrickson would return to helm the project, this eventually fell through and now, Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi will take the reins.

Ejiofor has since expressed his excitement about working with Raimi saying, "I love Sam Raimi, so I'm very excited that he's making a film, the second Doctor Strange. He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he's just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it's so amazing."

"So I think he has an incredible mind and I think he's really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it's very suited to the world that's been created by Doctor Strange, and I'm very excited to see what he does with that world," he added.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022. This news was shared by CC Ice on Instagram Stories.