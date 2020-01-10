Doctor Strange co-writer C. Robert Cargill looks at the bright side of director Scott Derrickson exiting Doctor Strange 2. Late yesterday, it was revealed that Derrickson was parting ways with Marvel Studios over some "creative differences," which means that the sequel is in need of a director. Cargill, who worked with the director on the first installment decided to make a joke on social media about the amicable split.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been taking the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness news pretty hard on social media, with many putting the blame on Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Scott Derrickson was excited to be giving fans the first horror-themed MCU movie and it seems that everybody was ready to see it happen. However, it just wasn't meant to be. But, C. Robert Cargill has a great idea of where he and Derrickson can go next. He explains.

"So I guess it's safe to announce that Scott Derrickson and my next film CATS 2: THE FURRENING is being moved up and should be shooting soon."

A sequel to Cats is never going to happen, but even as a joke, MCU fans are already on board to see what Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill would come up with in Andrew Lloyd Webber's universe. There are plenty of Cats jokes floating around online, thanks to horrible reviews and a projected loss of $71 million at the box office. While Scott Derrickson claimed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was going to have a horror element, Cats is unintentional horror for some viewers, who may or may not be on drugs.

Marvel Studios is reportedly already looking for a replacement director to take on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Kevin Feige has already stated that the movie will have direct ties to the WandaVision Disney+ series, which is directed by Matt Shakman. It has been heavily rumored that Shakman may be first in line to take on Scott Derrickson's spot as director. This has obviously not been confirmed by anyone at Marvel Studios and is only a rumor for the time being.

Now the main question revolves around if Doctor Strange 2 will be pushed back or not. Production was all set to begin later this year, though with Scott Derrickson leaving, things could obviously get pushed back a few months or even longer. Marvel Studios has yet to address that situation, but it is believed that the script is locked in with writer Jade Bartlett, who is still named as writer on the IMDb page for the sequel. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens with the long-awaited movie. You can check out Robert C. Cargill's Twitter joke involving a potential Cats sequel below.

