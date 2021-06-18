In her recent Actors on Actors interview for Variety, Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she has completed filming her role in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During the interview with fellow actor Kaley Cuoco, Olsen corrected the Big Bang Theory star when she mentioned that she was currently shooting the film. "I finished Doctor Strange 2," Olsen said, before going on to discuss the hectic and tight schedule between WandaVision and the upcoming MCU movie.

"That's what I was shooting in the UK," Elizabeth Olsen said. "So, I finished WandaVision. It was October. We had two months during the pandemic. Luckily, even though we filmed in Atlanta and then we moved to L.A., we had a lot of the same crew so the mask didn't feel as awkward. There's still a fun spirit and I think we were just so excited to finish the show and I think we'd already worked about five months on it. It was just a long job. So we were really excited to finish it and I wrapped up in October on a Wednesday and they flew me to London on a Friday. I've been doing the same character for like two years almost."

While it may have seemed like a big ask on Olsen, in the grand scheme of things, the close timing can only help enhance her performance in Doctor Strange's second solo movie, especially when taking into account recent comments made WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron in regards to the journey Wanda is going to continue in the film.

"We had access to the scripts and then to cuts [of WandaVision]," Waldron commented. "I became good friends with Jac Schaeffer, head writer of WandaVision, while I was writing Loki. Her and I became good pals, because we were kind of in it together and everything. She's great and brilliant and just somebody I really admired. It was nice to know somebody that we could commiserate together over our crazy jobs."

"I had the benefit of just being able to call Jac and talk to her about Wanda's character and everything because it was really important to me that I do right by her with what she did with Wanda as a character," the writer went on. "And also, with Lizzie [Olsen], who's a friend of mine. I really worked with her and made sure, 'Okay, you guys just did this incredibly intimate show about this character that grew her so much. Let's make sure that we're doing that justice and telling a fulfilling next chapter of that story.'"

While we still have a bit of a wait to find out how Wanda's story will connect with the Sorcerer Supreme, there is a lot happening in the MCU in the meantime to keep fans occupied. Loki is currently streaming on Disney+, giving fans intriguing details about the multiverse, time travel and more which will have a significant link to Doctor Strange 2, and Black Widow is now only a month away from bringing MCU movies back to the big screen for the first time since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. With trailers already out for Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and The Eternals, and the supposition that the long awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is just around the corner, the nine month wait until Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness on March 25th, 2022.