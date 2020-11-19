Elizabeth Olsen has revealed when she will begin filming her parts for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actress just recently wrapped production on WandaVision, which will premiere in January, exclusively on Disney+. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has teased that the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series will officially set up the events for the long-awaited Doctor Strange sequel.

In a new interview, Elizabeth Olsen was asked about some of her favorite places to travel. She said, "London. Primrose Hill, Hampstead, the Heath, Belsize Park... that's where I lived when I worked for six months on my first Avengers film," which was Age of Ultron. Olsen then revealed that she is coming back to the area soon to begin work on another MCU project. "I am moving back soon to film the sequel to Doctor Strange, so I'll be there for Christmas, just outside London," the actress said. "Even given the current circumstances, it will be a nice trip."

The public health crisis is hitting its second wave across the world, which also includes the U.K. However, the local governments are allowing movie and TV productions to continue, as long as they follow strict safety protocols. Marvel Studios has been back to work for a few months in Atlanta and Los Angeles, with some pre-production in other areas. WandaVision needed to be finished up, along with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Loki series is reportedly still filming in Atlanta, while other projects are still in the development process. Spider-Man 3 is also filming in Atlanta at the moment, though it will likely move on to other areas.

Director Sam Raimi is taking on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Scott Derrickson stepped down. The movie is going under the working title of Stellar Vortex, which teases the cosmic implications of it all. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor spoke about his excitement for Raimi to step on board a few months ago. "I love Sam Raimi, so I'm very excited that he's making a film, the second Doctor Strange," Ejiofor said. "He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he's just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it's so amazing."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already set up to be something different for the MCU, which can also be said about WandaVision. Both projects are being kept under wraps by Marvel Studios, so we really won't know how the TV series sets up the big screen sequel until some point next year when WandaVision season 1 wraps. As for a possible season 2, that is unclear at the moment. Loki will be going for a second season, as will other MCU Disney+ shows that will be premiering in the near future. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens. The interview with Elizabeth Olsen was originally conducted by CN Traveler.