Bruce Campbell won April Fools' Day this year by teasing the return of Ash from the Evil Dead series in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With Bruce's old pal Sam Raimi helming the upcoming Marvel sequel, fans of the groovy one had expected him to show up in some fashion in the movie, given his tendency to cameo in most of Raimi's movies. Campbell has since confirmed having a role in the movie, though details on his character haven't been revealed.

On April 1, Bruce Campbell posted an image of a script page from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "Oops. This slipped," Campbell writes in the caption, insinuating that this page is from a leaked scene from the sequel. In the scene, Dr. Strange is traversing through the multiverse when he finds himself alone in mist-covered woods. Before he can determine where he is, a "disheveled man" emerges from a nearby cabin, who "has a CHAINSAW where his right hand should be."

"Who the hell are you?" the disheveled man asks.

This prompts Dr. Strange to tell the man --- who is clearly Ash Williams, given the setting and the chainsaw-hand --- that he's looking for the Darkhold, an "ancient book of magic, a grimoire of darkness and evil."

"Does it have a face on the cover?" Ash responds, referring to the Necronomicon.

As amazing as something like this would be to see on the big screen, the script page appears to be nothing more than a joke Campbell posted to celebrate April Fools' Day. Since Campbell has been confirmed to appear in the movie, there have been many Evil Dead fans suggesting that he might as well show up as Ash, since the multiverse technically makes it possible. It would certainly have been a nice surprise, as Campbell has sworn he'll never play the character in any more live-action movies or TV shows.

The reality is that Campbell isn't going to spoil his Doctor Strange 2 cameo by tweeting out the script page of the entire scene, but the good news here is that we can still expect to see the groovy one in the movie. Last month, Campbell posted another tweet of an image of London, where the upcoming sequel is filming.

"Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor - it sure was!" Campbell wrote in the caption.

We could be seeing something else from the Evil Dead movies appearing in Doctor Strange 2. Along with Campbell, Raimi is also known to put an Oldsmobile Delta into his movies, dating back to the Evil Dead trilogy. In a recent Reddit AMA, Raimi said that the car is "currently considering a small cameo. It Auto!"

In any case, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2022. I wouldn't be the farm on seeing Ash specifically, but we'll more than likely be seeing Bruce Campbell in some kind of cameo. This news comes to us from Bruce Campbell on Twitter.