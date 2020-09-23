Evil Dead fans are thinking about what it would be like if Bruce Campbell played an alternate Nick Fury in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after the groovy one himself postic a cryptic message on Twitter. This week, a wild rumor began circulating that Tom Cruise is in consideration to play an alternate Tony Stark in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. Though the rumor is unsubstantiated, it got people talking. Digital artist Dan Liles even went so far as to post a fan-made poster featuring the Cruise version of Iron Man.

"I'm all for it. I painted this poster a few months back. Now can we get @GroovyBruce as Nick Fury please," Liles says in the caption, pointing out that the fan art also depicts an alternate version of Nick Fury as portrayed by Bruce Campbell. Before long, Campbell personally responded to Liles, fanning the flames by teasing in so many words that he'd consider playing the part.

I’ll give him a ring, see if he is available. https://t.co/ZKHP1EOmOm — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) September 23, 2020

Sam Raimi signed on to direct the sequel when original director Scott Derrickson left the project due to creative differences. There aren't many plot details that have been revealed about Doctor Strange 2, but as the title suggests, it will involve the use of a multiverse. This opens the door for alternate versions of characters played by other actors in the MCU to appear, similar to how The Flash will include multiple Batman actors in the DCEU. As every Marvel fan knows, Samuel L. Jackson has been portraying the live-action version of Nick Fury in the MCU since the original Iron Man in 2008.

Horror fans will also know that Bruce Campbell's collaborations with Sam Raimi date back to the 1980s with the Evil Dead movie franchise. When Raimi signed on for Doctor Strange 2, fans were quick to start calling for a role for Campbell, even if it were just a cameo appearance. Whether it's a hero or a villain, Campbell's potential presence will add a lot to the upcoming sequel regardless. Even Campbell pitched himself for a substantial part in the upcoming Marvel movie, posting a vague message on Twitter when the news broke to gauge fan reaction for his possible involvement.

"Huh. Surely, there must be SOME character to challenge the good Doctor..." the groovy one tweeted at the time.

There's a very good chance we'll be seeing Bruce Campbell involved in Doctor Strange 2 somehow. The B-movie legend had very memorable cameo roles in all three of Raimi's Spider-Man movies. He was also rumored to be up for the role of Mysterio in Raimi's canceled Spider-Man 4. Because Doctor Strange 2 involves a multiverse, some horror fans have also been suggesting that Campbell should appear to help the titular superhero in character as his Evil Dead character, Ash Williams. In any case, hopefully we'll be seeing Campbell in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in one way or another. The movie is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022. Campbell's words quoted above come to us from Bruce Campbell on Twitter.