New characters for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Doctor Strange 2 have reportedly been revealed. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 3 will officially come to an end with this summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home and then the rest is pretty much a mystery as to what will come next and when. Thankfully, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will more than likely drop a lot of information on us at this summer's San Diego Comic-Con. With that being said, it looks like some new MCU info may have leaked.

First up is Doctor Strange 2, which we practically know next to nothing about. According to MCU sources, "Tilda Swinton is in talks to return as the Ancient One" Additionally, Jericho Drumm and Clea will reportedly make their MCU debuts. The source continues to say, "Clea will likely be portrayed by an Asian actress. Most importantly the gloves will be back!" We imagine he is referring to the yellow gloves Doctor Stephen Strange rocks in the first movie, which fans were pretty excited about.

Next is Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which just had director James Gunn return after originally being fired by Disney last summer. There are many ways this sequel can go, and many are hoping Thor will be joining the crew this time around. However, that aspect has not been talked about in this latest set of rumors. MCU fans are also hoping Gamora will be back for the sequel too, but that is unclear at this moment and it will probably end up being a secret until the movie hits theaters. The MCU source had this to say.

"Rocket's creator is the High Evolutionary, Drax is in for a big surprise when he discovers his daughter is alive. Rocket also gets a love interest in the form of Lylla. Nebula and Star Lord will grow into closer friends."

Both sequels are highly anticipated and MCU fans are looking forward to seeing where these characters go after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The movie created a lot of possibilities and Spider-Man: Far From Home will more than likely leave some breadcrumbs for Phase 4, but probably not a whole lot. Regardless, we know Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Doctor Strange 2, Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi are on the way.

Obviously, this is coming from anonymous sources, so we're going to categorize this as a rumor for the time being. However, it is important to note that said source has had a pretty good track record when it comes to leaking MCU secrets. He had a lot of Avengers: Endgame intel, which has been proven to be true now that the movie is out in theaters. With that being said, these are very much just rumors. Hopefully Marvel Studios drops some official news before this summer. Until then, you can check out the rumored tweets below.

