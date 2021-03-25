A new leaked image has revealed costume designs, and possibly a few details, about several upcoming Marvel projects including Disney+ series' Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and director Sam Raimi's sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The images have fans squinting to make out the details, but some are quite clear, such as the Clint Barton and Kate Bishop's Hawkeye costumes, as well as the first look at Alaqua Cox's Echo, and a potentially very comic book accurate ensemble for Ms. Marvel.

Where things get really interesting though is with the several images which appear to be from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Beginning with Benedict Cumberbatch's return as the Master of the Mystic Arts, in a costume which looks very similar to what audiences have seen before, the next image is where things begin to really start cooking, with our first look at Benedict Wong's Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor's Mordo. Looking like he's now wearing a cloak of his own, Mordo will return in the sequel having now begun his rise as a villain and mortal enemy of the Sorcerer Supreme.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness concept art continues, giving us our first look at Xochitl Gomez's new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, America Chavez, who, along with super strength and flight, is able to open and close doors between dimensions. Something that will no doubt come in handy when the good Doctor starts exploring the madness of the Marvel multiverse. The Scarlet Witch will also feature in Doctor Strange 2, with the artwork showing that she will continue to don the costume which recently debuted in the exciting finale of Disney+ series, Wandavision.

Finally, and in what is by far the most interesting part of this leak, is the final image which appears to show a character who has not yet been officially announced for the sequel, Clea. While you may not be familiar with Clea, she is a big part of Doctor Strange's story, dating all the way back to 1964's Strange Tales #126. A fellow Sorcerer Supreme and love interest of Stephen Strange, Clea is the heir to the rule of the Dark Dimension, which was touched upon in the first movie. The rumor that the character would feature in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been circulating for some time, but this is the first sort-of confirmation so far.

The intrigue surrounding Clea continues, as no actress has been announced to be playing the role, but with production having already begun, many are speculating that Rachel McAdams, who has been confirmed to be reprising the role of Christine Palmer for the sequel, will become Clea after some tweaks to her comic book origin.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 25, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Hawkeye meanwhile will premiere in late 2021 on Disney+, with a spin-off series starring Cox as Maya Lopez AKA Echo also in development. Ms. Marvel will also debut on Disney+ with the premiere expected later this year. This comes to us courtesy of Reddit user AutoModerator.