Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reportedly feature the introduction of a major young Avenger. The news comes after it was announced that Chiwetel Ejiofor will seemingly return as Mordo in the highly anticipated sequel. Like all Marvel Studios projects, the details are being kept under wraps, which is leading Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to speculate about who else will be included in the movie. If a new casting rumor is to be believed, Kevin Feige is going to introduce another fan-favorite female character.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Chiwitel Ejiofor as Baron Modo. Now, a Marvel Studios casting grid for the sequel has possibly been revealed and it states that they are looking to cast a Puerto Rican actress between the ages of 12 and 15-years old. This casting is allegedly for the role of America Chavez, aka Miss America. This age group may put her as a little younger than she is in the comics, but it could just be some seed planting for another origin story.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has spoken numerous times about how there will be major connections between the upcoming Disney+ TV shows and the MCU work on the big screen. With that being said, we could see Miss America introduced on the big and screen and then see an origin series on the streaming platform, or even a feature-length movie. This is all speculation at this point in time, but Feige and the studio like to work things out well in advance before committing to them.

Adding fuel to the Miss America and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors, it was originally reported earlier this year that she would be introduced, though it was never officially confirmed. At the time, it was also rumored that a Young Avengers project was going to be introduced at some point down the line. With Kate Bishop popping up in the Hawkeye series, along with a possible visit from Miss America in Doctor Strange 2, Marvel Studios could be planting the seeds for this project. It has also been rumored that WandaVision will introduce Speed and Wiccan, Wanda's two kids from the comics.

It's clear that Marvel Studios is going in different directions after Avengers: Endgame. Some of the major team members are now dead, which means that it's time for new characters to come along and pick up the mantle. Along with keeping future plans under wraps, Marvel Studios is also incredibly good at doing things that the fans don't expect, so we'll just have to wait and see how this report ends up when Feige does some further announcements in the future. The Miss America casting news for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to us from The Direct.