Marvel Studios announced the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, coming in 2021. We finally have confirmation on Doctor Strange 2! Fresh off of its announcement at San Diego Comic-Con, the sequel will be titled Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. Scott Derrickson is returning to direct, Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen along for the ride as Scarlet Witch. It's set to hit theaters on May 7, 2021.

While not a whole lot was revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con panel, Kevin Feige brought out Benedict Cumberbatch and Scott Derrickson on stage. Derrickson confirmed this will be the first scary MCU movie, effectively meaning they're going to dabble in horror. Derrickson, prior to his work with Marvel, directed horror movies such as Sinister, so this seems right up his alley. It was also said that the events of the WandaVision TV series will tie into the movie directly.

The studio also shared the first logo for the movie, which doesn't reveal much, but does give us a sense of the horrors that lie ahead, with the blood-red lettering used in the logo. We can expect that Benedict Wong will return as Wong to do battle with the scary mystic forces alongside Doctor Strange and Wanda. As for who the main villain will be? It will be Nightmare as previously stated by writer C. Robert Cargill that he and Derrickson hoped to include the villain Nightmare, and that would certainly tie into the horror theme.

We can also expect that Chiwetel Ejiofor will be back as Mordo, given what happened in the post-credit scene in Doctor Strange. This sequel has been a long time coming, as Doctor Strange was released back in 2016. That means it will have been five years between solo installments, a record for the MCU. But Stephen Strange has matured a great deal as the Sorcerer Supreme, as we saw in Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios didn't disappoint this year at SDCC, as they were easily the biggest game in town, with Warner Bros. and other major studios skipping out on presenting in Hall H this year. That paved the way for them to make a huge splash by announcing their Phase 4 slate. Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness was just part of the craziness. Eternals was also confirmed, as was Shan-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Doctor Strange was a relatively obscure character before being introduced to the world in the live-action movie. That proved to be a success, as it grossed $677 million at the box office. Strange has only grown in popularity since, thanks to his inclusion in other MCU entries. And, given how popular horror is these days, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness could prove to be a huge hit. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. Check out the logo for the sequel from the Marvel Studios Twitter account below.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HtF68htiB1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

