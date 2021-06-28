Writer Michael Waldron has his hands on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the talented scribe currently introducing audiences to previously unknown elements of the franchise on Disney+ with Loki and is soon to explore this corner of the MCU even further with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Rather unsurprisingly, Waldron's work is going to have a big impact on the world of Marvel, with the writer recently suggesting that the hiring of Spider-Man director Sam Raimi should tell fans all they need to know about just how big an impact Doctor Strange 2 in particular will have going forward.

"Oh boy. You're right. I think that you don't bring Sam Raimi on to make a movie unless it's going to be a big movie."

The Loki writer also provided some insight into his approach to the continuing adventures of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme, revealing that he was given the freedom to write the movie he wanted.

"It is purely, 100%, "Make the most kick ass Dr. Strange movie you can possibly make." There was no, "You got to get here. It's got to fit here." It's about the character of Stephen Strange and everybody in his orbit. How can you tell the most awesome Dr. Strange story possible and make the best Dr. Strange movie? And it will naturally connect to the MCU and it will naturally get the MCU to where it's supposed to go, in some ways that we expect and ways that sometimes you don't expect, and I think that's part of the fun. And honestly, some of the brilliance of what they do over there."

Despite only being a couple of episodes in, Loki has already caused quite a stir to the Marvel status quo, with the God of Mischief causing all manner of chaos across the multiverse. Interestingly, it was Waldron who had to clean up the messes he himself had just made with the Disney+ series.

"I think one of the joys of being a writer in the Marvel world is getting to make terrible messes and leave them for your predecessors. Although, occasionally, you find yourself being your own predecessor. For instance, you write the Loki show and then you end up writing Doctor Strange 2, having to clean up your own mess and that can be a lot of fun."

Opening up the MCU to the multiverse is about the messiest thing an already complex shared universe can do, and hopefully Waldron is good at cleaning up after himself.

Picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision, details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are still being kept under wraps for now, though we do know that the continuing adventures of Stephen Strange will feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff AKA The Scarlet Witch and introduce audiences to Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez AKA Miss America. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 25, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Loki meanwhile is now streaming on Disney+, with a second season already in development. This comes to us from Collider.