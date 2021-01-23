As the title strongly suggests, Marvel's upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will introduce audiences to a previously unexplored side of the MCU, the multiverse. Now, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that several future projects, including the Disney+ series Loki, will also connect to the themes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that is our biggest clue that that movie will embrace the Multiverse and the madness therein, very directly. There are, as we always like to do, connections before and after that, which will remain to be seen and discovered. But it seemed appropriate that it would be Doctor Strange that takes that on in the most direct way."

Based on Feige's description of Marvel's approach to the madness of the multiverse, it sounds like, while Doctor Strange will tackle the problem in a very direct way, the chaos will bleed into other movies and shows outside of Doctor Strange 2, though perhaps in a less significant way.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Benedict Cumberbatch once again reprise the role of the Master of the Mystic Arts, with Chiwetel Ejiofor also set to return as friend-turned-enemy, Karl Mordo. While it was expected that director Scott Derrickson would return to helm the project, this eventually fell through and instead Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi will take the reins.

The plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is largely unknown at this stage, with Feige describing the movie as a "scary adventure" that is "really pushing the boundaries of storytelling." No doubt some sort of universe-ending catastrophe will force Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme to navigate his way through the multiverse, something which is sure to feature all sorts of crowd-pleasing surprises along the way.

Disney+ series WandaVision has officially begun the MCU's slide into the surreal, with director Matt Shakman teasing crossovers between the currently streaming series, Doctor Strange 2, and even Spider-Man 3. "There is conversation among filmmakers, which I think is great," Shakman revealed. "I mean, we are all part of this interconnected universe. I admire the heck out of everybody who has worked in Marvel before and are working on Marvel things right now. It's not just the movies. It's also the other Disney+ shows that we're interacting with."

Elizabeth Olsen has already been confirmed to be reprising the role of Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with rumors abound that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will also have to deal with the fallout by the time the wall-crawler's third outing comes around. If recent speculation is to be believed, Spider-Man 3 could well include the likes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as alternate versions of the Marvel icon, with several villains from across previous franchises, including Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, also rumored to be involved.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due for release on March 25, 2022, with Spider-Man 3 scheduled for release on December 17, 2021. WandaVision meanwhile is currently streaming on Disney+, with Loki due to premiere May 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes TV.