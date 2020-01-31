Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reportedly introduce alternate versions of famous Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. We already knew things were going to get pretty weird, but this is some next level-type stuff. For now, Marvel Studios is looking for a new director after Scott Derickson parted ways due to the ol' creative differences. As far as we know, the movie is still on schedule and the production won't be halted, though that could change at any moment.

According to a new rumor, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will feature some well-known MCU characters, but different versions of them from other realities. This could open the door for all kinds of twists and turns from the studio, which sounds pretty wild. Jeremy Conrad, who has a pretty decent track record with breaking Marvel Studios news, was the first one to reveal the rumor. He had this to say.

"The concept of the Multiverse means there are other alternate realities where there are known MCU characters, but they could be very different. And according to a reliable source, the Doctor Strange sequel will explore that and it sounds like we may see some known MCU characters but in very different ways."

While this sounds very exciting, it should be noted that this is still an unconfirmed rumor. Marvel Studios does an excellent job of keeping their secrets. With that being said, with the hunt for a new director underway, some Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness information could have an easier time finding its way to the public. As for who these alternate reality MCU characters could be, that is unclear.

While the idea of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness reintroducing MCU favorites sound like an excellent idea, fans should not hold their breath for Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. to return. If anything, this could give Marvel Studios the flexibility to recast the alternate universe roles and let new actors turn them into something different. Perhaps we'll see the zombie versions of the MCU show up in the highly anticipated sequel. The movie has already been promoted as the first MCU movie with horror elements, and we've already seen it teased for the Marvel's What If...? Disney+ series.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is still on track to hit theaters on May 7th, 2021. A new director will have to be chosen soon if the studio plans on keeping that release date. Production will more than likely have to start by around May of this year in order to keep everything running smooth, so we'll just have to see where everything ends up. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige definitely has a lot going on and is not afraid to take his time to make the right decision. The Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness news comes to us from MCU Cosmic.