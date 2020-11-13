The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness working title has been revealed. As of this writing, Benedict Cumberbatch is on the set of Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta. From there, he will head to the U.K. to begin work on the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel. Marvel Studios was quietly able to get back to work over the past several weeks in Atlanta and other areas, utilizing some strict safety protocols on all of their projects. The public health crisis delayed a lot of MCU projects, leaving 2020 absent of any Marvel movies or TV shows.

The working title of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is reportedly Stellar Vortex. The title hints at the cosmic and mystic aspects of the sequel, while also not giving anything away, as most working titles are set up to keep people away from movie sets. 2016's Doctor Strange went under the working title of Checkmate, while Spider-Man 3 is going the Seinfeld reference route once again with Serenity Now. It's unclear when Benedict Cumberbatch will leave Atlanta and head to the U.K. to begin work on Doctor Strange 2.

For fans looking to get some more information on Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, the upcoming WandaVision Disney+ series will hold the key. Disney and Marvel Studios just announced that the show will premiere on January 15, 2021, and according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, MCU fans are going to want to see the whole thing. In a recent interview, Feige confirmed that WandaVision will directly set up the events of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, though he did not go into specifics, which has led hardcore MCU fans to begin speculating about what will happen on the big screen.

It is believed that Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will be much darker than the first installment. When the sequel was first announced, Benedict Cumberbatch teased that it has "a twist of horror that will really have people gripped," though that was when Scott Derrickson was still on board to direct. He has since left the project over creative differences with Marvel Studios, with Sam Raimi coming on board to take over. As to whether or not the horror aspects stick with the new script, we'll just have to wait and see.

As of this writing, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is still scheduled to open in theaters on March 25th, 2022. WandaVision will be setting things up, but by the time the show ends its run, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will have to wait over a year to see how it all connects back to Dr. Stephen Strange and crew. March 2022 could end up getting delayed even further, depending on how the rest of this year goes, along with the beginning of 2021. Production Weekly was the first to report on the working title for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness.