Doctor Strange 2 director Scott Derrickson has teased Namor's introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has talked many times in the past about his desire to put Namor in an MCU project. However, it isn't as easy as just choosing the character and throwing him in. Marvel sold the rights to the character in the 1990s to Universal and have since gotten them back, but there are still some speedbumps. Feige had this to say about the situation last year.

"Let's put it this way - there are entanglements that make it less easy. There are older contracts that still involve other parties that mean we need to work things out before we move forward on it. As opposed to an Iron Man or any of the Avengers or any of the other Marvel characters where we could just put them in."

Scott Derrickson posted a picture of Doctor Stephen Strange underwater with Namor the Sub-Mariner closing in on him. The image is from the cover of 2011's Fear Itself: The Deep #1. Additionally, Derrickson mentioned the 1967 song "Are You Experienced?" by The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Shortly after posting the picture, Derrickson deleted the post without giving an explanation. Thankfully, people took a screenshot of the original post and it has started to spread as fans get excited about the idea of Namor showing up in Doctor Strange 2 or another possible MCU project.

It has also been rumored that Namor will show up in Black Panther 2, but that also has not been officially confirmed at this time. With that being said, it sure looks like there are some talks about bringing the long-awaited character to the MCU. Kevin Feige will more than likely be the one to announce the news when everything is official. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens with the character.

Namor the Sub-Mariner was first introduced back in 1939 and was created by writer-artist Bill Everett for Funnies Inc. Namor is the mutant son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis. The character possesses super-strength and aquatic abilities, much like DC's Aquaman, though Namor was created first. Additionally, Namor is considered to be the first comic book antihero. He has been in storylines with The Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Defenders, and the Invaders.

Related: Doctor Strange 2 to Bring Benedict Cumberbatch a Big Raise?

It looks, at the very least, like Kevin Feige is in the middle of negotiating to bring Namor to the MCU, which is exciting news on its own. As for whether he'll show up in Doctor Strange 2 or Black Panther 2, that is a mystery at this time. But, it seems like we may be closer than ever to having the character join the MCU. You can check out the since-deleted post from Scott Derrickson's Twitter account.

👀 Deleted tweet from

Mr. Scott Derrickson



🎶 If you can get your mind together



Then come across to me

We'll hold hands an' then we'll watch the sun rise



From the bottom of the sea



But first



Are You Experienced? 🎶



--Jimi Hendrix Experience



...Namor...Holy Shit?! Namor! pic.twitter.com/wgyit8fTU0 — SuperheroPOLL! Plus+ (@SuperheroPOLL) March 13, 2019