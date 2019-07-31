We're still waiting to find out who will be cast as Nightmare in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we do have one good candidate for the job. This, thanks to artist BossLogic, who has rendered up a fan poster depicting actress Eva Green as the Marvel baddie, who is set to be the one giving the Sorcerer Supreme a very tough time in the upcoming sequel. For the moment, this is merely a potentially interesting casting choice. But could there be more to it?

First off, the poster BossLogic cooked up is rather impressive. It's largely black and white, with the only real hint of color in Nightmare's eyes, which are the character's signature green. Eva Green looks haunting at the poster's center, with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) on either side. The artist had this to say in his caption.

"So I wanted to work on a #DrStrange 2 piece but with the first one I wanted to focus on the villain, Nightmare in this case, rumor going around that #evagreen was being eyed for it and I'm all for it. She is a scary woman, but beautiful at the same time"

There's more than a little to discuss, given that caption. Firstly, Eva Green, known for her roles in Casino Royale and this year's Dumbo remake, amongst many other projects, is a respected actress who would believably be up for a role in a movie like this. However, it's well worth mentioning that Nightmare, in the pages of Marvel Comics, is generally portrayed as a man. So, it's possible Marvel and director Scott Derrickson could be looking to do something of a gender-swap with the villain.

As BossLogic states, he's heard a rumor regarding Eva Green's potential casting. This should be taken as nothing more than a rumor, if that, for the time being. That said, the respected artist did similarly report that Robert Pattinson was in the running to play Bruce Wayne in The Batman long before his casting was made official. So, it's entirely possible he truly has heard something in this regard.

For those who may not be familiar, Nightmare is the ruler of the Dream Dimension where he (or perhaps she) brings tortured humans in their sleep and rides a horse named Dreamstalker. The character first appeared in Strange Tales #110 and was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Nightmare is one of Doctor Strange's most notable villains, alongside Mordo and Dormammu.

Little is currently known about the sequel. Scott Derrickson stated that it will be the MCU's first scary movie, leaning into gothic horror elements. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to arrive in theaters on May 7, 2021. Be sure to check out the poster from BossLogic's Twitter account for yourself.

