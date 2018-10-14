Benedict Wong hopes to begin filming Doctor Strange 2 by the end of the year. Additionally, Wong revealed that he will be in Avengers 4, though he could not divulge if he survived the events of Infinity War. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that the sequel was being developed back in June, but didn't offer up any other details. Scott Derrickson directed the first film, but is unclear if he'll return for the sequel, though he has been teasing his involvement on social media.

Benedict Wong appeared at the Fan Expo Vancouver over the weekend where he delivered the Doctor Strange 2 update. We're pretty much already at the end of the year, which means that filming will more than likely start within the next few weeks or early next year, if Wong has his information correct. This is pretty big news, and at the very least, proves that Doctor Strange 2 is happening sooner, rather than later. Hopefully an announcement will be made in the coming weeks giving away some more information.

Doctor Strange 2 was reportedly going to begin filming in the spring, but may have gotten bumped up due to the fact that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has been put on hold indefinitely. That leaves a pretty big hole in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which could partly be filled with a Doctor Strange sequel. While the sequel has been confirmed by Kevin Feige, Benedict Cumberbatch has played coy when asked about the movie. It has been rumored that the actor is about to get a significant pay raise to hope on board Doctor Strange 2.

Doctor Steven Strange played a pretty large part in Infinity War and many believe that he will have a pretty big part to play in Avengers 4, though that has yet to be confirmed at this time. Strange is the only one who has seen the future and knows how everything will work out, after making sure that Thanos let Tony Stark live after trading the Time Stone. Avengers 4 is a giant mystery, so it will be very interesting to finally get a peek at what Strange saw in the future, which all depends on if the Avengers can stop Thanos this time around.

Doctor Strange came out in 2016 and was a pretty big success at the box office, earning $677.7 million worldwide. MCU fans have been waiting for any news about the sequel, so Benedict Wong's comments will certainly raise some excitement amongst said fans. Marvel Studios has Captain Marvel scheduled to hit theaters in March and then comes Avengers 4 as well as Spider-Man: Far From Home next summer. We'll have to wait and see if Scott Derrickson releases anymore teases this week after Wong's announcement. You can check out what Benedict Wong had to say about Doctor Strange 2 below, thanks to the Pop Goes the World Twitter account.