Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is reportedly set to begin production by the end of this year. In addition to the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel, it has also been rumored that Thor: Love and Thunder is gearing up to start shooting in Sydney, Australia. Marvel Studios, along with all of the other major studios, have been looking for safe ways to get back to work since the middle of March when the public health crisis brought everything to a halt.

It is believed that Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will begin production in the U.K. this November. This is slightly ahead of the previous reports of an early 2021 production start, though, like the Thor: Love and Thunder production news, this has not been officially confirmed by anyone at the studio. Marvel Studios is notorious for working in secret, and though a lot has changed over the past six months, that element of the studio's working tactics will not change.

Productions in North America have yet to really start back on location or studio lots. Big shows like Supernatural shoot in Vancouver, Canada, and have done so since the start. James Cameron was lucky enough to have time scheduled in New Zealand on the Avatar sequels, so he is already back to work. Matt Reeves is bringing The Batman back to the U.K. this month to resume shooting. Thor: Love and Thunder will reportedly shoot in Australia, which for the most part, like New Zealand, seems to have the public health crisis under control. With that being said, it's beginning to look like Marvel Studios and others are starting to look at safe ways to get back to work stateside.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness was originally supposed to open in theaters on May 7th, 2021, but it has since been pushed back twice. As long as everything goes according to plan, the long-awaited sequel will hit theaters on March 25th, 2022, which gives the cast and crew plenty of time to work. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still waiting to see Black Widow, which was supposed to open in theaters back in May. It is now scheduled to open in November, pushing the Eternals movie back to 2021.

A lot of changes have been made behind-the-scenes for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness over the past year. Scott Derickson, who directed the first installment, was all set to come back and promised fans that the sequel was going to be the first horror movie for the MCU. Derrickson later left over creative differences and Sam Raimi will now take over with a new story. As for those aforementioned horror elements, it is unclear if they will still be included in Raimi's version of the movie. Murphy's Multiverse was the first to report on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness shooting in November.