It sounds like we may be getting more of the Sorcerer Supreme a little sooner than we expected as Doctor Strange 2 could be one of Marvel's 2020 titles. Benedict Cumberbatch made his debut as the character in 2016's Doctor Strange, which opened up an entirely new side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, he's appeared in several other movies, including Thor: Ragnarok and Infinity War, but he's yet to get a sequel to his own movie. However, that's going to change in the relatively near future and the only real question is when we'll actually see it, and it could very well be next year.

Disney recently presented their 2019 slate at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and they put on quite a show. They opted not to reveal what Marvel movies they have coming beyond Avengers: Endgame though, which is understandable since they don't want to spoil any potential surprises. But buried within a report recapping the events of their presentation it was revealed that Black Widow is expected to be one of the studio's 2020 movies (which had already been highly suspected), in addition to Doctor Strange 2, which comes as more of a surprise.

When last we heard, Scott Derrickson was returning to direct and C. Robert Cargill is also coming back to pen a draft of the screenplay. But it wasn't clear precisely when production would get underway, nor was it clear when we would see the sequel arrive. That said, next year is totally plausible. The other movie we've heard that could get up and running soon is The Eternals, but that seems like it may be a bit further off. After all, if the sequel does come out next year, that will be four years between solo movie installments. That's a long time by MCU standards.

What we know for sure is that Disney has planted flags on two release dates for MCU movies. One on May 1, 2020, and the other on November 6, 2020. We know that Black Widow is gearing up to begin production shortly, which means, in all likelihood, it's going to be Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, who takes that May date. Assuming Doctor Strange 2 gets into production within the next handful of months as well, that November date seems very likely. Plus, the first movie came out in November and that worked out quite well.

As far as plot details go, they're pretty scarce. We know that Chiwetel Ejiofor would be back in some capacity as Mordo, given the post-credit scene from the previous movie. It was also said by C. Robert Cargill that they had talked about wanting to use the villain Nightmare, if they were given the chance to return for a sequel. Beyond that, a whole lot is up in the air and much of it will depend on what happens with Avengers: Endgame. We should expect Marvel Studios to make a formal announcement sometime after that movie hits theaters. This news was first reported by Deadline.