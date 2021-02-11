Rintrah the Magical Minotaur is rumored to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It has already been teased that the highly anticipated sequel was going to get weird, but this latest rumor will likely have Marvel Comics fans pretty excited for even more weirdness. Currently, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are watching WandaVision on Disney+ to see how the series connects to the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. There have been rumors that Dr. Stephen Strange will show up on the series, but that has yet to be confirmed.

According to a new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness casting report, Adam Hugill (1917) has jumped on board. So far, the sequel stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams. Xochitl Gomez will play America Chavez in the sequel, while it is believed that Hugill will be taking on the role of Rintrah the Magical Minotaur. In the comics the character is an alien minotaur who possesses magic powers.

Rintrah first showed up in Doctor Strange (Vol. 2) #80 in 1986. He is from the extradimensional planet of R'Vaal and resembles "a green-skinned minotaur of Greek myth." In the comics, Rintrah's magical potential found him in the presence of Enitharmon the Weaver, who is another-dimensional sorcerer, where his training began. Rintrah first met Doctor Strange when he brought the Cloak of Levitation to Enitharmon for repairs after it had been torn. From there, the two characters shared a pretty massive storyline that found Strange almost killed and taking over Rintrah's body at one point, where they shared consciousness to inhabit one body at the same time.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be the movie that helps blow the MCU into a whole other dimension. Benedict Cumberbatch will make an appearance in Spider-Man 3, which is also shaping up to be pretty weird. Tom Holland says that he still finds the story baffling, though it seems that the multiverse is going to connect everything from here on out. That has yet to be officially confirmed, but it appears that WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man 3 are all seriously interconnected.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously teased what MCU fans can expect with the upcoming sequel. "The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that is our biggest clue that that movie will embrace the Multiverse and the madness therein, very directly," Feige said. "There are, as we always like to do, connections before and after that, which will remain to be seen and discovered. But it seemed appropriate that it would be Doctor Strange that takes that on in the most direct way." The Rintrah the Magical Minotaur in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness news was first reported by The Direct.