As is often the case with Marvel movies at this point in the process, little is known by way of specifics about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We know for sure that Benedict Cumberbatch is returning as Stephen Strange and that Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead) is behind the camera. To that point, Cumberbatch has praised Raimi recently and says that the upcoming sequel is creative, scarily so.

Benedict Cumberbatch is currently promoting his new movie The Courier. During a recent interview, the actor was asked specifically about working with Sam Raimi on Doctor Stranger 2. Again, he couldn't dive into specifics but he described the process as collaborative and had nothing but great things to say about Raimi. Here's what Cumberbatch had to say.

"Sam, amazing. He's so collaborative. God, he comes with the baggage of an icon. He's an incredible force, especially in this genre. But he's so humble, he's so nice, he's so appreciative, you really wanna serve him. And boy, when he's happy, you know you've done something right. He's so good at getting you there and getting it there. It's been a very, very collaborative process, this one."

"Our origin stories, I guess, and obviously the beasts that were the Avengers films to be a part of were a thrill, but you're kind of just along for the ride. You do the best with what you've already got given to do. The second time around, there's a bit more of, 'So, what do you want to do, and how do we go about solving this?' So it feels very creative. Scarily so, sometimes."

This will be Sam Raimi's first foray into the comic book movie genre since 2007's ill-fated Spider-Man 3. Raimi had planned to make a fourth movie with Tobey Maguire returning, but those plans were scrapped in favor of The Amazing Spider-Man, which brought in Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. Given that Sam Raimi was a formative voice in modern superhero cinema as we know it, there is a lot of excitement surrounding his involvement. Cumberbatch seems to share in that excitement.

We do know that the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange will be opening up Marvel's multiverse. That concept in itself leaves the door wide open for creativity. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will also feature Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme, is similarly going to be dipping its toe in this pool. Cumberbatch, speaking further, explained that they've already been filming for months and that production is going to take longer than usual, due to health and safety precautions.

"We're well into it now. We've been shooting it since before Christmas. It's a long shoot, obviously, because of all the restrictions. It's amazing the sacrifices being made in this bizarro world we find ourselves in. But it's working. I feel very safe on set."

Danny Elfman is set to score the movie. Other returning cast members include Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Elizabeth Olsen is also set to return once again as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff following the events of WandaVision. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to hit theaters on March 25, 2022. This news comes to us via Collider.