Sam Raimi is in talks to direct Doctor Strange 2. Scott Derrickson thinks Sam Raimi is a "great" choice to take over for him when it comes to In the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were shocked to learn that Derrickson was leaving the sequel a few weeks ago. He and Marvel Studios made statements stating that they had reached creative differences, which is why they decided to part ways. However, it was an amicable split with no bad blood on either side. MCU fans were still left wondering if the sequel was going to stay on schedule with the studio looking for a new director to take over for Derrickson.

It was revealed earlier this week that Sam Raimi is in talks with Marvel Studios to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi did Sony's original Spider-Man trilogy in the early 2000s and he is known to horror fans for directing the Evil Dead franchise. Since the sequel is said to have a horror element, this pairing seems almost too perfect, and original director Scott Derrickson would agree. He had this to say about Raimi.

"I've worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I've known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange."

Marvel Studios and Sam Raimi have yet to confirm the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reports as of this writing. But, if Scott Derrickson is commenting on the news, it will probably be confirmed shortly, along with a possible new production timetable for the sequel. Derrickson is right, Raimi is a great choice to take over on the directing duties, so let's hope it's confirmed soon.

Doctor Strange 2 was officially announced at last summer's San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige made the announcement, along with a ton of others, but the Doctor Strange sequel received quite the response from the rabid crowd. Scott Derrickson had teased the sequel long before that and production start dates were rumored for over a year before it was formally announced. Fans were already excited for the sequel, but the horror elements made it something to really look forward to. Marvel Studios hasn't really touched on the horror genre just yet.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness still has a release date of May 7th, 2021. Production is set to begin this spring, but that could all change, depending on what Sam Raimi and the studio need to do to move on. With that being said, there might not end up having to be a release date change since a director was (possibly) chosen so fast. In the end, Marvel Studios knows what they're doing, even when some speed bumps come their way. You can check out Scott Derrickson's Twitter endorsement of Sam Raimi below.

