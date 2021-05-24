WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has now (accidentally) confirmed something very revealing about her MCU character's powers, namely that she is now able to travel through the multiverse at will. While discussing Wanda Maximoff's evolution and newly emerging abilities, the actress has likely given away something very telling about the direction of upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with her revelation suggesting what many had already begun to believe: that the madness is all Wanda's fault.

"She has a few fun powers. You know, telekinesis, she can travel between universes..."

Elizabeth Olsen quickly trailer off after letting this particular detail slip, no doubt realizing that she had revealed something she perhaps was not supposed to. Nonetheless, there we have it, Wanda is able to travel throughout different universes, and this will likely be the event that causes Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme to get involved, chasing The Scarlet Witch through the multiverse in an attempt to put a stop to the ensuing madness.

SPOILERS for the WandaVision finale to follow....as the Disney+ show concludes with Wanda losing her conjured family and finally embracing her identity as The Scarlet Witch, obtaining both the new alias and a brand-new costume, while also beginning to further understand the scale of her awesome power. This is likely to continue intoDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as Wanda continues to struggle to understand her powers and how to use them for the right reasons, with many theorizing that she will enter the multiverse in search of her sons, Tommy and Billy.

WandaVision creator and head writer Jac Schaeffer has since teased further turmoil for Wanda going into the Doctor Strange sequel, even suggesting a move to villainy for The Scarlet Witch as she struggles with questions of morality. "From where I'm sitting, the intention was to land Wanda in this place of acceptance, but also with this enormous amount of new power, and we all know the saying 'With great power...' And so I also think her exchange with Agatha gives her so much confidence, she so fully steps into herself that the enormity of her power, in my mind, starts to make some normal human concerns about what's right and wrong drift away because she is this being that is so, so different," Schaeffer revealed.

While various rumors continue to circulate regarding the villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, could it be that Wanda, thanks to the misuse of her newfound powers, is the bad guy that the Sorcerer Supreme must thwart? Or will the pair team up and use Wanda's new powers to hunt someone else causing mayhem in the multiverse? Sadly, audiences have a little while to wait yet, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scheduled to be released in the United States on March 25, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Directed by Sam Raimi from a script written by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, as well as Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.