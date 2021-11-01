While Marvel does their best to keep the details of their upcoming movies a secret, it seems that once again the loose lips of actors involved in the movies, mentioning no - ahem - Tom Holland - ahem - Mark Ruffalo - names, is not the biggest threat to certain details becoming public knowledge a little before Kevin Feige and his team would like, as that honor goes to merchandising. While there are still occurrences of actors getting a little ahead of themselves, such as Bill Murray's recent confirmation that he will be appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a new coloring book/jigsaw combo has confirmed a long rumored "big bad" coming to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness s next year.

A new listing on Australian book site Booktopia has unveiled a new adult coloring pad and 1000 piece jigsaw combination pack for the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, and on its cover art is a depiction of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme facing off against the tentacle antagonist Shuma-Gorath, who made his MCU debut in Marvel's What If...? series, facing off with Captain Carter in the first episode. Of course, around half way through the series, it became clear that comments made suggesting that the animated show could be more important to the overall MCU story than it first appeared, and now we can see that if nothing else it has sown the seeds for some lesser known characters who will be turning up in the live action movies somewhere down the line. Get ready for those Marvel Zombie's everyone, you know they are coming somewhere.

Up until now, there has been nothing known about the actual plot of the Doctor Strange follow up, other than it is listed as the first "Marvel horror movie", will feature Elizabeth Olsen's newly unleashed Scarlet Witch, and will have a big impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline. By the time the film arrives we will have seen the full effect of the Multiverse being felt across the MCU. Remember, by then we will have already seen Doctor Strange appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and all of its trailers to date have suggested that it will feature the actual point where Strange creates the Multiverse - which ties in with moments already seen in Loki, WandaVision, and even Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage. However, the one thing that was nothing more than a rumor was who the villain of the piece would be.

Now that it appears certain that Shuma-Gorath will be a big part of the movie, it's worth getting to know who the character is? Having made his debut in 1973, the creature is usually depicted in the form of a monstrous octopus-like being, with a huge, solitary eye making up most of its body mass. The comics have shown the monster to be ancient, pre-dating the Earth's prehistoric era and even time itself as we know it. Shuma-Gorath will be one of the most powerful beings seen in the MCU, having the ability to warp reality and ruling over multiple universes, and while his physical form can be defeated, he is a formidable foe in his astral form. With the warping of reality, astral forms and talk of multiple universes, it is almost like the monster was made to appear in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness from the start.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will now be released on May 6th, 2022.