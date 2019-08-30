A new Marvel Cinematic Universe theory posits that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may hold the key to saying goodbye to Spider-Man. It's beginning to look like Spider-Man won't be included in the future of the MCU. Sony and Marvel Studios reportedly cannot come to an agreement to keep sharing Tom Holland's Peter Parker, so it looks like the webslinger will be the sole property of Sony from here on out. But, a new fan theory may have found a way to keep everybody happy.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was officially announced by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Benedict Cumberbatch is returning, along with director Scott Derrickson. The highly anticipated sequel will open up the multiverse to the MCU and one fan believes there is a way to say goodbye to Tom Holland while setting him up for a successful future at Sony. It all hinges on the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker's secret identity is no longer a secret. J. Jonah Jameson has him labeled as a dangerous criminal and it's believed Tom Holland's Parker will have to go into hiding. This is where Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could potentially save the day, if Marvel Studios and Sony can agree to one final cameo in a post-credit scene. In said scene, Parker and Aunt May would reach out to Doctor Strange for some much needed assistance in staying hidden.

The theory continues and states that Doctor Strange may know about a universe that is much like the one Spider-Man is in now, but it doesn't have a Peter Parker. This would mean that Parker would have to abandon the ones he loves, but keep Aunt May by his side, which would be the only way that the deal would really go down. While only a fan theory, it does paint a good picture of how both studios could set themselves up in the future. The MCU waves goodbye, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sets Sony up with a clean break and a way to start fresh for the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It has been rumored that Marvel Studios and Sony have entered negotiations again. While this has not been confirmed, it is surely a good sign if proven to be true. The uproar over Tom Holland's MCU exit has been pretty extreme, with some hardcore fans vowing to boycott the Spider-Man: Far From Home extended cut, which just opened in theaters. While Holland may actually be gone for good, this latest fan theory would be an excellent way to say goodbye in a creative way. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fan theory was first shared on Reddit.