The Loki season finale may have left fans wanting more of the God of Mischief, and we just might see Tom Hiddleston back in the role for an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Shortly after the first season of Loki's final episode premiered on Disney+, it was announced that a second season of the hit series is officially in development. It's exciting to know Loki will return for another season of his own successful series, but fans may not have to wait until season 2 premieres to see him again.

Per a new report at THR, Hiddleston is expected to return to the role of Loki in the Doctor Strange sequel. It's noted that Marvel has not officially confirmed that this is happening, but likely in the interest of saving some surprises for the movie, we may not know for sure until it is released. While it remains to be seen if we'll definitely see Loki in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we do know that Elizabeth Olsen will be featured prominently alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

Loki also helps set up the expansion of the multiverse that we'll see in another upcoming Marvel sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home. That movie will feature villains from previous Spider-Man movies, such as Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina as Doc Ock and The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Jamie Foxx as Electro. It's heavily rumored that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear as their alternate Spider-Men, but this isn't officially confirmed. Again, the idea is likely to try to save some surprises for the theatrical experience.

What's clear is that Tom Hiddleston is one of the most beloved actors of today, and that's especially true following his performance on Loki. After the finale premiered, the hashtag #ThankYouTomHiddleston started to trend on Twitter with thousands of fans praising the actor's performance. As Tom Hiddleston debuted in the role in 2011's Thor, he has been playing Loki for a full decade, and with a second season of Loki in the works, he's going to be in the role for a while yet.

"I have learned, at this point, having said goodbye to the character more than twice, two and a half times maybe, to make no assumptions," Hiddleston recently said of Loki's future before the season 2 renewal was announced, via Deadline. "So, I'm also aware that I'm only playing him because of the audience, really. So, it's not up to me. But I do love playing him, and every time, I seem to find new, interesting things about him. So, yeah, I'm a temporary passenger on Loki's journey, but we'll see. We'll see where the ride goes now."

Loki is the third of the Marvel series to be released on Disney+ this year, following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The next series to hit the streamer will be What If...? on Aug. 11, which is an animated series that reimagines how events might have played out differently in the MCU. Other upcoming shows will include She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Iron Heart, Secret Invasion, Wakanda, and Hawkeye.

All six episodes of Loki are streaming on Disney+. A release date hasn't been announced for season 2 at this time. Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on March 25, 2022. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.