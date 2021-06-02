More and more, the MCU is starting to feel like the world's most expensive television series rather than a film franchise. Each new movie is becoming more deeply interconnected with other films in the series. Elizabeth Olsen will be reprising her role as Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Olsen explained that Wanda's personal journey that started with WandaVision will continue very naturally in the Doctor Strange sequel.

"[Benedict Cumberbatch] had really positive things to say about how [WandaVision] ended up. They showed it to him, I think, before it all aired. I didn't really know what was happening in Doctor Strange until just before we got back to shooting [the film]. That was my first time getting to hear my role. And I was a little nervous that I wouldn't be able to change certain things in WandaVision in order to support what's going to happen in Doctor Strange. For any actor, that lack of control can be tough. But he said it is really this perfect journey that you watch her go through, in order to be invested in Doctor Strange, too. So that made me feel good, because I do feel that way myself. I feel we've managed to make it make a lot of sense."

Marvel Studios have famously been very strict about keeping a tight lid on their plans for the MCU, so much so that actors often have to make do with incomplete scripts that leave them in the dark regarding the full plots of their own films. But Cumberbatch has always insisted on having full knowledge of the projects that he is a part of in the role of Doctor Strange, so it is not surprising that he would have wanted to watch WandaVision to understand how it would impact Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

When audiences last saw Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, she had finally embraced the full extent of her staggering powers, and was learning new ways to control reality. According to Elizabeth Olsen, doing her own series has made her more confident about playing Wanda in future MCU projects.

"WandaVision also made me feel more confident playing her. Working on Doctor Strange immediately after, I just feel like my instincts are right. It feels the way you want to feel all the time, which is kind of hard when you have such little screen time and everything that's happening not on the page is in your head and not in the writer's head. But what was really satisfying with this whole project was when Jac [Schaeffer] was pitching it to me, it was as if the answers that I had in my head just as an actress somehow magically made it to her brain without me having to verbalize them to her."

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a lead cast consisting of Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. The film arrives in theaters on March 25, 2022.