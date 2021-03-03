With only one more episode left to wrap up WandaVision, fans are left wondering how the series can possibly hope to wrap up the many plot threads left dangling by the story so far in the span of a single more episode. The director of WandaVision, Matt Shakman, revealed in a recent interview that while episode 9 will feature a culmination of sorts, the larger narrative will continue with the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"We were trying to tell a complete story in terms of the narrative around Westview, N.J., and we hope that there's some resolution to that story, and that it is satisfying and also surprising for the fans. But Wanda will continue into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and there's a lot more to her story to be told, so this is only one part of a very complicated and very rich life."

We already know that Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in the Doctor Strange sequel, and now it seems her role will not be as an aid to the Sorcerer Supreme, but rather the source of disturbance that Strange must investigate.

Wanda has already been shown to have a dangerous effect on the fabric of reality. In episode 8 of WandaVision, it was revealed that unlike other witches, who can only offer the pretense of changing reality, Wanda's brand of staggeringly powerful chaos magic allows her to actually change the reality around her.

This was how Wanda was able to change the nature of the town of Westview to suit her needs, as she dreamed up a new reality in which Vision is still alive, and the two live a life of marital bliss based on classic sitcoms. Episode 8 took audiences back to the early stages of Wanda and Vision's courtship when the android provided support to Wanda in her hour of grief after losing Pietro. According to Shakman, that particular scene between the two titular characters forms the bedrock for the whole of WandaVision.

"Episode 8 allowed us to really pull back the curtain on it. It's been there throughout, but we were able to spend a lot of time with Wanda in these key moments where she experienced loss, but also great love. I think they're connected, and that's one reason why the scene of [Wanda and Vision] coming together as a couple in the Avengers compound, sitting on the bed together talking about losing Pietro and Vision saying, 'Grief is love persevering' is the core of the whole show. [It's] one thing they offer each other, how Wanda tries to find solace for this unbelievable pain."

Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. This news arrives from TVLine.