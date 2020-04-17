Bruce Campbell is Mr. Sinister in some wicked new fan art for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from digital artist BossLogic, helping even more to make the case to bring the groovy one into the upcoming sequel. This week, it was confirmed that Sam Raimi had officially signed on to direct the new movie, and in response, Campbell seemed to volunteer himself to play the villain to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. "Huh. Surely, there must be some character to challenge the good Doctor," Campbell coyly noted on Twitter.

By being vague, Bruce Campbell left the door open for Marvel fans to speculate over which villain Campbell would be able to portray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The demonic supervillain Mephisto has been suggested by some, and even an alternate version of Doctor Strange himself from the Multiverse appears to be another popular possibility. Cue BossLogic to offer a supervillain suggestion for Bruce of his own, imagining the Ash Vs. Evil Dead star as perennial Marvel foe Mr. Sinister in some new fan art. From his Instagram page, you can look at BossLogic's fan art below.

It wouldn't be unusual to see Campbell appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in some capacity, as the collaborations between the B-movie legend director Sam Raimi date back to the very start of both of their respective careers. The two broke into the business together with the Evil Dead horror movie trilogy, introducing Campbell as horror genre fan favorite Ashley J. Williams. After appearing in other Raimi movies like Darkman and The Quick and the Dead, Campbell also had cameos in all three of Raimi's Spider-Man movies, playing three very different roles which were all equally memorable.

What's interesting about the new Doctor Strange sequel is that the Multiverse allows for virtually any fictional character to potentially appear. This means the possibilities for roles for Campbell are practically endless. On social media, many fans of the groovy one are even suggesting Ash drop in from the Evil Dead universe to assist Doctor Strange with his endeavors rather than taking him on as a villain. That would certainly be an interesting crossover, but Campbell has unfortunately retired the role of Ash and seems to be more keen on stepping into a villain's boots for his first foray in the MCU.

It doesn't matter if Campbell is Mr. Sinister, a new character entirely, or if he's merely reprising the role of the wrestling promoter from the first Spider-Man movie. Of course, Campbell always makes an awesome hero, but if you ask me, it's time we see him notching some more sinister roles into his belt. In any case, just get him into the movie somehow, and fans are going to be happy. Knowing Sam Raimi's history with Bruce Campbell, people will certainly be keeping an eye out for at least a cameo appearance from Campbell either way. As of now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2021. The fan art shown above comes to us from BossLogic on Instagram.