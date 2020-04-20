Unused concept art from Doctor Strange features the hero in a blue Cloak of Levitation. The 2016 origin story was one that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were looking forward to seeing on the big screen. With that being said, many fans were initially skeptical about how such a vibrant and trippy comic book story was going to come to life in a live-action setting. In the end, director Scott Derickson was able to pull it off, while tweaking some aspects of the hero's comic book origins.

Marvel Studios head of visual development Ryan Meinerding is once again behind this newly unearthed concept art from the MCU vaults. The unused Doctor Strange art seems to indicate that the movie was going to follow the comics a bit closer by using the blue Cloak of Levitation first, instead of coming right out with the iconic red version that fans all know and love. In the comics, Doctor Stephen Strange utilizes the blue version first, which is proven to be inferior to the red cloak later on.

In a version of the Doctor Strange comic book origin, the hero receives the red Cloak of Levitation from the Ancient One after he defeated Dormammu. Strange later gives the blue Cloak of Levitation to Rintrah. While this would have been interesting to see on the big screen, one can see why Scott Derickson, C. Robert Cargill, and John Spaihts decided to leave it out of the first installment. The story they created was succinct and told the origin story in a vibrant way, which also paid tribute to the comic book source material at the same time.

Now, MCU fans are looking forward to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will not see Scott Derickson return as director. Derickson and Robert C. Cargill left the project after running into some creative differences with the studio. Before they left, the director promised that the sequel was going to be the first MCU project rooted in horror, which had a lot of people curious and excited. Now, Sam Raimi is taking over the project, though there is no telling when the long-awaited production will be able to commence. Most of the entertainment industry is shut down for the foreseeable future.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is supposed to hit theaters in November 2021. This release date could stick, depending on what happens between now and this fall. Michael Waldron is rewriting the script, so it will be interesting to see if they end up keeping the horror elements that Scott Derickson originally teased last year. Regardless, MCU fans are happy to see Sam Raimi taking over the project, and so is Derickson. While we wait for more updates, you can check out the unused concept art from Doctor Strange below, thanks to Ryan Meinerding's Instagram account.