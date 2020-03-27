Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has revealed a Hellraiser Easter Egg in the 2016 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Before Derrickson was even close to working with Marvel Studios, he directed 2000's Hellraiser: Inferno. The project was a straight to video affair and gained positive reviews from critics who compared it to Jacob's Ladder and praised Derrickson's visuals, comparing them to David Lynch. While the horror movie wasn't a crazy success, it helped solidify a visual style that the director still carries with him to this day.

Since everybody is stuck at home for the foreseeable future practicing social distancing, Scott Derrickson hosted a viewing of Doctor Strange on social media where he answered questions and talked about certain scenes and decisions. One of the more striking visuals in the movie is when Stephen Strange reveals his mangled hand from the car accident. It's stitched up and has a bunch of pins sticking out of it, resembling "Pinhead" from the Hellraiser franchise. Derrickson said, "This shot of his hands was me drawing on my Hellraiser days."

MCU fans were shocked to hear that Scott Derrickson was leaving Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness late last year. The highly anticipated sequel had just been confirmed by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con and Derrickson seemed very excited to get to work on it. The director promised that it was going to be the MCU's first jump into the horror genre, which really had people getting excited. However, he later announced he was leaving the project due to creative differences.

Scott Derrickson will remain on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as an executive producer. It has been reported that Sam Raimi is in negotiations to take over directing duties with a new script coming from Loki head writer Michael Waldron. While most of Hollywood has been shut down due to current events, it is believed that the sequel will be able to start production on schedule. Obviously, this could all change, but it appears that Marvel Studios is ready to get moving on the project. Additionally, work on their Eternals movie continues as VFX artists are able to work on the movie from home.

As for Scott Derrickson, he's currently spending a lot of time indoors like the rest of us. It is believed that his next project will be an adaptation of Stephen King's novella The Breathing Method, which brings the director back to his horror roots. This seems like a perfect fit for the man who helped bring Hellraiser: Inferno and The Exorcism of Emily Rose out into the world. He'll more than likely be doing some more home screenings and taking answers from fans, so be sure to head over to Scott Derrickson's Twitter account for future live screening updates. Also, all of his tweets from last night's Doctor Strange screening are still up.

This shot of his hands was me drawing on my Hellraiser days #QuarantineWatchParty#DoctorStrange — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020