Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell could be gearing up for a cameo in director Sam Raimi's upcoming Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The magnificently chinned B-movie icon recently took to social media to tease the fact that he's in London, which just so happens to be where Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently shooting principal photography.

Quarantine short film #1: London intersection. pic.twitter.com/JYXAmubLTR — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 21, 2021

Upon the initial announcement that his friend and frequent collaborator, director Sam Raimi, would be helming the Doctor Strange sequel, Bruce Campbell was quick to put himself forward for a role saying, "Huh. Surely, there must be SOME character to challenge the good Doctor..." and so, it sounds like the filmmaker may well have taken him up on his offer. While nothing has yet been confirmed, with the United Kingdom currently in lockdown, it stands to reason that Campbell is there for work reasons.

Campbell is no stranger to either the world of Marvel or the work of Raimi, which surely makes a part in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a foregone conclusion. The actor played several different roles in all three of Raimi's Spider-Man movies, with Campbell suiting up as a wrestling announcer, a theater usher, and a frustrating maître d'. With Doctor Strange due to explore the madness of multiverse, who's to say that Campbell won't resurrect all three characters at the same time.

Of course, the actor is still best known for his role as Ash in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise, a role which the actor has portrayed on both the big and small screen, but who is much less likely to appear in the MCU. Though, with the craziness of casting announcements and rumors for both Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man 3, anything could conceivably happen.

While specific plot details are largely unknown, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will quite clearly introduce audiences to a previously unexplored side of the MCU, the multiverse. The movie will see Benedict Cumberbatch once again reprise the role of the Sorcerer Supreme, with Chiwetel Ejiofor also set to return as friend-turned-enemy, Karl Mordo. While it was expected that director Scott Derrickson would return to helm the project, this eventually fell through and instead Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi will take the reins.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has previously described the movie as a "scary adventure" that is "really pushing the boundaries of storytelling." No doubt some sort of universe-ending catastrophe will force Doctor Strange to navigate his way through the multiverse, something which is sure to feature all sorts of crowd-pleasing surprises along the way. Feige has also since confirmed that the events of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will have wide-reaching ramifications for the MCU, and affect several future projects including the Disney+ series Loki and the continuing adventures of Tom Holland's friendly neighborhood web-slinger in Spider-Man 3.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi from a script written by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due for release on March 25, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Bruce Campbell's official Twitter account.