There's a new rumor that Wanda will have a spectacular fight scene with an unnamed character from the Fox-verse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and many fans are speculating that it could be Jean Grey. Directed by Sam Raimi using a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron, the sequel brings in Elizabeth Olsen to reprise her WandaVision role alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular superhero. Filming wrapped earlier this year with plans for a 2022 release in theaters.

Not much is known about the plot at this time, but similar to what happens in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it involves Doctor Strange meddling with the multiverse with disastrous results. This opens the door for many big surprises with characters coming in from alternate realities and different movie universes. Now, Jean Grey is trending after a rumor tweeted by news scooper Daniel Richtman promised a Fox-verse crossover that may top the Thanos fight with Strange.

In Doctor Strange 2 Wanda will fight someone from the Fox-Verse (I am not allowed to reveal who it is) but could top this fight https://t.co/fbZt8Iq3LM — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) August 25, 2021

According to Richtman, he's not allowed to reveal the name of the character, but someone from the Fox-verse will have a fight scene with WandaVision lead Elizabeth Olsen. That has generated a lot of speculation with Marvel fans wondering who might be showing up from that universe for this epic battle, and the emerging character that most want to see fill this role is Jean Grey. Some fans have even gone so far as to edit clips together teasing the potential fight scene, serving to convince others that such a battle would indeed be amazing to see.

Scarlet Witch vs Jean Grey moment is coming pic.twitter.com/98wOFFq52J — Paolo (@ikruig) August 26, 2021

In the X-Men movies developed by Fox, otherwise known as the Fox-verse, Jean Grey first appeared in the original X-Men movie in 2000 played by Famke Janssen. After she reprised the role in several sequels, Sophie Turner took over as a younger version of the character in the X-Men prequel movies. She served as the central character in 2019's Dark Phoenix, the last of the X-Men movie series. Following Disney's acquisition of Fox, the plan is to reboot the X-Men for a debut in the MCU at some point in the future.

Many old school X-Men fans say they'd love to see Janssen's version of Jean Grey come in for this rumored fight scene with Wanda in Doctor Strange 2. It's certainly possible, as Janssen has said that she is open to reprising the role if the opportunity comes along. Last year, she said in an interview with the Observer that it's really up to Marvel Studios and Disney to make that call.

"I think the question is more if they would have any interest in bringing me back," Janssen explained. She added: "With Days of Future Past, there was a surprise way of reintroducing certain characters that had been killed off. In some people's cases, it was to bring them back as well as the younger versions of their characters. I'd be curious to see what happens [with Marvel Films]. But, yes, I would be very open to it."

We'll all find out for sure what ends up happening in the second Doctor Strange movie when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released on March 25, 2022. Until then, you can get a taste at what's to come from the introduction of the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home on Dec. 17, 2021. The new rumor of Wanda's fight scene comes from Daniel Richtman.

