Bruce Campbell had a good reaction to the news that Sam Raimi may direct Doctor Strange 2. The director is reportedly in talks to take over for Scott Derrickson on The Multiverse of Madness. Rami is familiar with the Marvel properties since he worked on all three of the Sony Spider-Man movies from the early 2000s. But it's his ties to the Evil Dead franchise that makes him a near-perfect candidate to direct the Doctor Strange sequel, which is said to have some horror elements. Could Campbell make an appearance in the movie?

News of Sam Raimi possibly directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness broke yesterday and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans started to freak out (in a good way). Raimi has long-talked about wanting to return to do another Spider-Man movie, but this is a much better fit for the director in the eyes of many fans. Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell responded to the news on social media by stating, "Huh. That's not strange at all." Campbell and Raimi go way back, so it's obvious that the actor is happy for his friend.

With that being said, Bruce Campbell had a cameo in all of the Sony Spider-Man movies that Sam Raimi directed. Does this mean we're going to see Ash Williams officially introduced to the MCU? While it hasn't even been confirmed that Raimi will direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one can surely bet that Bruce Campbell will have at least a small cameo in the movie, though the Ash angle is a bit of a stretch. With that being said, it should be noted that Campbell's Ash Williams character has a Marvel history too.

The 2007 Marvel Zombies vs. The Army of Darkness comic series lasted seven issues and found Ash Williams teaming up with Spider-Man to take down the zombified version of the Avengers. We know that the Marvel Zombies will show up in the upcoming What If...? Disney+ animated series and we saw a zombie version of Iron Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home, so they already exist in the MCU. Though this doesn't really have a whole lot to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, there could be some strong connections, at least to the Marvel Zombies.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reportedly show famous Avengers characters from the multiverse, which means they won't be the same characters we've seen the previous MCU phases. With a horror element being teased for the sequel, Marvel Zombies isn't too far from a stretch, which would make an Ash Williams cameo even cooler. As with anything having to do with Marvel Studios, we probably won't know until we see it on the big screen with the rest of the world. You can check out Bruce Campbell's Twitter reaction to Sam Raimi possibly directing Doctor Strange 2 below.

Huh. That’s not strange at all. https://t.co/umGE7cosg3 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 6, 2020