Following the wonderful news that director Sam Raimi will be going behind the camera for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, his frequent collaborator and muse Bruce Campbell has now volunteered his services as the villain of the piece.

"Huh. Surely, there must be SOME character to challenge the good Doctor..."

Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell took to social media to respond to the news about Raimi's Doctor Strange sequel involvement, with a not so subtle hint that he would be more than willing to appear and take on Benedict Cumberbatch's master of the mystic arts.

Campbell is, of course, no stranger to the world of Marvel, having been infamously cast in different roles for all three of Raimi's Spider-Man movies, playing a wrestling announcer, theater usher, and maître d', respectively. He has also lent his voice to the Spider-Man video games in the past, starring as the charmingly snarky tutorial narrator.

Campbell though is still best known for his role as Ash in Sam Raimi's (see, we told you they collaborate often) Evil Dead franchise, which has seen the actor portray the character on both the big and small screen, as well as Ash going on to appear in comic books.

He clearly has the chops to join Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and would be a welcome addition to the ever-growing MCU, with his presence sure to put a smile on many a movie-lovers face.

It was confirmed by Sam Raimi himself yesterday that he would indeed be taking on directing duties for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness whilst promoting his new Quibi series, 50 States of Fright. The director was asked about a reference to Doctor Strange which was included in Spider-Man 2, and, in his answer, Raimi stated that he would be taking on the much-anticipated MCU installment.

"I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters. He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project."

The movie has been described as "scary", at least by MCU standards, making horror moviemaker Sam Raimi an inspired choice. Not only is he no stranger to the horror genre, but nor is he a stranger to family-oriented comic book fare. Combining the two, as well as Raimi's unique style, could very well lead to one of the MCU's best movies.

It has also been confirmed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will link to the Disney+ series WandaVision and would tie into the Disney+ series Loki. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. The movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. This comes to us from Bruce Campbell's official Twitter account.