Evil Dead star and B-movie legend Bruce Campbell continues to play terribly coy regarding a reunion with director Sam Raimi in the upcoming Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While appearing live at Middletown's Fair Oaks Drive-in Theatre, Campbell was asked about future projects to which he replied "maybe some movie with Sam Raimi that he might be directing."

"I can only give you a strange answer. I can answer that, but only with a strange answer. Am I in Doctor Strange 2? The strange answer is... linoleum."

Right, so he's definitely in Doctor Strange 2 then. What exactly his reference to linoleum means is anyone's guess. Perhaps Campbell is playing a talking lino tile that assists The Sorcerer Supreme on his journey through the multiverse...

Rumors of Bruce Campbellappearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have been circulating ever since Raimi was brought on board to helm the project for Marvel Studios. Campbell is of course no stranger to either the world of Marvel or the work of Raimi, which surely makes a part in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a foregone conclusion. The actor played several different roles in all three of Raimi's Spider-Man movies, with Campbell suiting up as a wrestling announcer, a theater usher, and a frustrating maître d', with the actor still best known for his role as Ash in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise.

The actor has been offering cryptic responses for some time with regards to a Doctor Strange cameo, recently saying that the rumors are solid. "I would say that's a pretty good rumor. I think that won't get me sued. That's a pretty good rumor, yeah."

"Look, I think it's a standing rule that Sam Raimi, his movies are not good if I'm not in them. If Sam wants a good movie he'll put me in it," Campbell joked. "But you never know [with] these epic movies what's going to stay or go in the course of telling these huge stories, so I don't know. That's why I keep it cryptic because (a) I don't want to get sued but (b) I don't want to say, 'Yeah, hey, tune in!' and then they go, 'Where were you, idiot?' But I always enjoy working with my old friend, Mr. Director."

While specific plot details are still largely unknown, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will quite clearly introduce audiences to a previously unexplored side of the MCU, the multiverse. The movie will see Benedict Cumberbatch once again reprise the role of The Sorcerer Supreme, with Chiwetel Ejiofor also set to return as friend-turned-enemy, Karl Mordo. While it was expected that director Scott Derrickson would return to helm the project, this eventually fell through and instead Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi will take the reins.

The sequel will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision, and is also due to star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff AKA The Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 25, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of JunkBox.