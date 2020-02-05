Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have found its new director. It's been revealed that Sam Raimi, who previously helped usher in the modern era of superhero movies with his Spider-Man trilogy, is in talks to helm the sequel. Scott Derrickson, who directed the first Doctor Strange, departed the project last month following creative differences with Marvel Studios. Derrickson is set to remain on board as a producer.

According to a new report, Sam Raimi is in negotiations to take over the project with Marvel Studios. Should the deal make, it would mark Raimi's return to the superhero genre for the first time since 2007's Spider-Man 3. Word is that Marvel intends to keep the same story in place so there won't be a need for a completely new script. Marvel intends to begin production in May, which means they need to hire a director soon so the filmmaker can be brought up to speed on the project before cameras start to roll. Even without a significant rewrite, it's likely Raimi will want to put his spin on things.

Scott Derrickson had been known for his horror efforts such as Sinister and The Exorcism of Emily Rose before taking on 2016's Doctor Strange. Derrickson said during San Diego Comic-Con last year that he intended to make the first scary MCU movie. Sam Raimi, interestingly enough, has similar sensibilities, as he's also known for creating The Evil Dead franchise and has also helmed horror movies such as Drag Me to Hell, and produced horror hits like Don't Breathe and The Grudge. It would seem Marvel is gunning for a director who can do both and Raimi is uniquely qualified in that way.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for the sequel, but Benedict Cumberbatch will be back as the Sorcerer Supreme following his appearance in last year's Avengers: Endgame. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is also set to appear. It's expected that Benedict Wong will be back as Wong, as well as Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo. Nightmare is expected to be the main villain, but no casting has been announced yet on that front.

Spider-Man, released in 2002 and starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, was a tremendous box office hit, grossing $825 million worldwide and setting a new standard for superhero movies. The follow-up, 2004's much-beloved Spider-Man 2, earned $795 million. Though largely maligned, Spider-Man 3 was a massive hit, earning $894 million. Sam Raimi had plans for a fourth movie, but Sony ultimately went with a reboot in the form of The Amazing Spider-Man, led by Andrew Garfield. Rami's last feature directorial effort was 2013's Oz the Great and Powerful. Getting Raimi back into the comic book movie fold would make for a potentially exciting development. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to hit theaters on May 7, 2021. This news comes to us via Variety.