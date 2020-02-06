We were recently treated to the news that Sam Raimi is in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi is an important director for fans of superhero movies, as he helped to usher in the modern age with his Spider-Man trilogy. Given that Raimi is now on deck to direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that will be dealing with the multiverse, a new fan poster has provided us with a window into what could be possible, as it sees Raimi's Spider-Man making his way to the MCU.

The poster art comes from BossLogic. The artist has done some work for Marvel Studios in the past and regularly does art when casting or other big news in the comic book movie world is revealed. In this case, he cooked up a poster for Doctor Strange 2, which sees the familiar hand of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man coming through a portal above the Sanctum Sanctorum, shooting a web from his hand. It's an image that even a few years ago would have seemed like a pipe dream. Now? The Vegas odds may genuinely be pretty good on this happening.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, even though it was an animated movie, was a huge hit both critically and commercially. While it doesn't take place in the MCU, it did show us that audiences are perfectly ready to deal with the idea of a multiverse. Given the premise inherent in the title of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU is getting ready to kick that door wide open. With Sam Raimi in the director's chair, wouldn't it make every bit of sense to connect his Spider-Man movies to the universe by explaining that they exist in a different reality within the multiverse?

If an official poster with similar imagery were released by Marvel Studios, fans would undoubtedly be losing their minds right now. Even if this, specifically, doesn't happen, it does serve as a solid reminder that this movie could open up untold possibilities for the MCU moving forward. Scott Derrickson, who directed the first Doctor Strange, was on board to direct until he parted ways with the project last month. Derrickson had stated that he planned to make the first scary MCU movie. Since the story that had been cooked up will largely stay in place, we can expect a bit of horror mixed in with the multiverse craziness as well.

Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role as Stephen Strange, with Benedict Wong's Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor's Mordo also expected to return. Rachel McAdams, however, is not expected to be back as Christine Palmer. It is expected that Nightmare will be the main villain, but an actor has not yet been announced for the role. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 7, 2021. Be sure to check out the poster from BossLogic's Twitter for yourself.