Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness production will be firing up very soon. The long-awaited sequel has been going through some behind-the-scenes changes over the past few months. Scott Derrickson, who directed the first installment, was originally brought on to direct the sequel, but he ended up having some creative differences with Marvel Studios. So, they brought on Sam Raimi to oversee the project.

In a new interview, Benedict Cumberbatch speaks about a number of topics, including the concept of time, spirituality, and watches. He's later asked about what his next project is going to be, which will more than likely excite some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. He revealed that Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is up next and it's going into production very soon. He had this to say.

"I'm in pre-production with the second Doctor Strange film, which is very exciting. We will start filming in late October or early November."

Benedict Cumberbatch did not say where filming will take place, but it will likely begin in Atlanta, which is where Marvel Studios generally prefers to work. Additionally, they already have some Disney+ productions underway in Georgia, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the Loki series. The first Doctor Strange movie started production in Nepal, before moving on to England, the United States, and Hong Kong.

Benedict Cumberbatch also touched on his spirituality in the interview, noting that he lived in a Tibetan monastery near Darjeeling in West Bengal. The actor was then asked how spirituality fits into his acting work, which Cumberbatch brought right back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "It's a joy when you got a role like Doctor Strange because obviously the two things sort of tie in," he says. "I mean, it's that whole movement in which Steve Ditko and Stan Lee came about because of the fusion between Eastern and Western thoughts. So it's a part of the day job." He went on and had this to say about spirituality and his work with the MCU.

"I mean there was a fantastic force for making it a real presence in my life. I have a dear friend - a Tibetan monk who was on set quite a lot, who we meditated with when we were shooting in Nepal not long after that tragic earthquake. With the film we tried to make the infrastructure work to show that Nepal is open for business and that they are capable of having us. Also it's so important for us as a collective, working on a film that's based on an understanding that's beyond the physical scientific realm, to try and bring ourselves into a space that's more spiritual."

When asked what he would do if he were able to manipulate time like Doctor Stephen Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch said he would go back in time to warn everybody about the current public health crisis. A lot of people would more than likely go back and do the same exact thing. For now, we have to focus on the future, which for Cumberbatch means getting back to work for the MCU with Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. You can check out the rest of the lengthy interview with Benedict Cumberbatch over at Watch Time.